Tottenham are gearing up for two crucial transfer windows in which they could shatter records, according to TEAMtalk sources, with a Real Madrid superstar high on their shortlist.

Spurs, under new manager Thomas Frank, have got off to an excellent start this season in both the Premier League and Champions League, and are dreaming of a big campaign.

Frank is keen to bring in some more exciting players in January and next summer, and is set to have the full backing of the Tottenham board.

Strengthening their wide options is a top priority, as we have reported, and Real Madrid star Rodrygo is high on their radar, along with Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz.

Transfer expert Dean Jones has exclusively told TEAMtalk that we can expect big things from Tottenham in the coming transfer windows, amid further investment from owners, ENIC.

“Before the January transfer window opens, I think we will get a better realisation of how high Tottenham are ready to set the bar when it comes to making new signings,” Jones stated.

“It is a difficult window to make a statement signing, but I would expect us to get a good idea soon of their intent in terms of where they are going to take the club in 2026 and beyond.

“I already reported about the wide attacking targets being an area of priority, and that absolutely is the case, and they have been drawing up names over the past two weeks. But even as part of that, they realise that some of the names are probably going to be off-limits in the next transfer window.

“I really think Spurs will seek to make some of the biggest signings in their history. They have to be careful as part of that because there will be a chance that with new investment comes a new premium that you are asked to pay for talent.

“But if the likes of Rodrygo at Real Madrid or Yildiz at Juve become a genuine possibility in January or in the summer, then I think Spurs will put themselves in the picture.”

READ MORE 😬 ‘Another Bryan Gil’ – Irate Tottenham fans done with Xavi Simons, but two factors can change everything

Tottenham plan to make major signings under Thomas Frank

Rodrygo has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time, but it’s worth noting that other Premier League sides will also be in the mix should he become available.

Manchester City are admirers of the 24-year-old, and considered bringing him in as a replacement for Savinho over the summer, when he was close to joining Spurs.

Liverpool have also been linked with Rodrygo and should Mo Salah depart next summer the talk of a move to Anfield is likely to arise again.

The Brazilian is thought to be keen on testing himself in the Premier League.

As for Yildiz, TEAMtalk revealed in an update on November 5 that Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all admirers of the 20-year-old, who can play as a winger or centre-forward.

Spurs can also be added to his list of suitors, but a Juventus exit depends on whether the Italian giants are able to tie him down to a new contract.

Renewal talks are imminent but should they fail, Premier League clubs are poised to swoop in to sign him.

It is a very exciting time for Tottenham fans, and sources have made clear that big additions are likely.

It will be interesting to see whether they do splash the cash in January, or wait until next summer to begin the next main phase of rebuilding their squad.

Latest Tottenham news: Lookman on radar / Van de Ven targeted

Meanwhile, along with Rodrygo and Yildiz, TEAMtalk understands that Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is also being considered by Tottenham.

A public fall-out with Atalanta boss Ivan Juric has pushed Lookman closer to an exit, and could give Spurs the chance to swoop in for him in January.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent has confirmed that Micky van de Ven is a target for Real Madrid, but only a HUGE bid would force Tottenham to consider a sale.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.