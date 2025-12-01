Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to back Thomas Frank in the January transfer window, despite some fans already calling for his job, with a move to strengthen the club’s leaky backline with a top Serie A star now emerging as a major priority.

Having looked strong defensively in the early part of Frank’s tenure, the wheels have completely fallen off recently, with 13 goals conceded in the last four games – a run that included shipping four to Arsenal and five to PSG.

The manner of the goals Tottenham have been conceding has also been incredibly concerning for Frank, with individual mistakes aplenty, some of which have come from experienced stars like skipper Cristian Romero and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

To that end, a fresh report claims that Spurs are ready to intensify their pursuit of Juventus star Gleison Bremer ahead of the opening of the winter window.

The outstanding Brazilian centre-back has emerged as a clear target for the north London club, with sporting director Fabio Paratici looking to land a player who can offer more defensive stability in Tottenham’s backline.

A separate report from Italian outlet Tutto Juve, regarding a Spurs move for Bremer, has now been followed up by CaughtOffside, who state that defensive additions are now a “top priority” in January.

Bremer is said to have “risen to the top of their shortlist” as a result of his dominating presence and aerial power, although there is a difference in the prices being quoted for the 28-year-old.

Tutto Juve claims that Bremer could be offloaded for around €40m (£35m / $46m) in January, which seems a rather modest fee for an elite defender who is still under contract until 2028.

CaughtOffside, meanwhile, states that Juve will demand in excess of £52m (€60m / $69m) for one of their top stars, who are they are looking to keep hold of.

It’s also claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea are “closely monitoring” Bremer’s situation as well, with Juventus are only likely to consider a sale unless an “irresistible” offer comes in for him.

Three into two doesn’t go for Tottenham

There’s no doubting that Bremer would be a quality signing, if Tottenham can convince Juve to part ways with the Brazil international. However, unless Thomas Frank is thinking of switching to a back three permanently, one of Romero, Micky van de Ven or the potential new addition is set to watch on from the bench – if a deal is indeed struck.

Let’s face it, Van de Ven is undroppable, while Romero is captain, which raises major question marks about the validity of the links to Bremer.

There is, of course, the possibility that Tottenham are already planning for life without either Van de Ven or Romero, who have both been heavily linked with Real Madrid, but that is unlikely to be anytime soon.

The Dutch defender is also reportedly on the brink of earning a lucrative new contract, hot on the heels of the new deal Romero penned back in August to end all talk over his immediate future.

Add in the fact that Tottenham also have very high hopes for young talent Luka Vuskovic, and it appears that a plan is already firmly in place for the centre-back position going forward.

Vuskovic, 18, has been making big headlines in Germany with his performances on loan at Hamburg and was close to making Frank’s first-team squad for this season before the club decided a temporary switch to the Bundesliga would be more beneficial.

There are concerns, though, that his exposure in one of Europe’s top leagues has alerted suitors to his tremendous potential, with Borussia Dortmund already rumoured to have enquired about a permanent move.

However, Tottenham have made it very clear that they view Vuskovic as the future of their backline and there is every chance that he will be a major part of the first-team squad next season.

That stance also serves to further dampen any speculation over a swoop for Bremer, although if the opportunity did present itself, it would be a crazy one to pass up.

