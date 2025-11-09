Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of securing Thomas Frank a significant upgrade to his forward line appear to have taken a step forward, as reports in Spain have backed up what TEAMtalk have learned about the club’s January targets.

Spurs are pushing to sign a new left winger and potentially a new No.9 in the winter window, given their struggles for creativity when they have played at home in the Premier League this season.

Those issues were in evidence again on Saturday as Tottenham struggled to break down Manchester United before two late strikes from Mathys Tel and Rcharlison eventually earned them a 2-2 draw.

The left side of the attack was once again a massive issue, with Richarlison starting there but offering next to nothing before moving inside and making more of an impact on the game.

The likes of Antoine Semenyo and Ademola Lookman continue to be tipped to fill the Son Heung-min void, but now a fresh report from Spain claims that a move to sign exciting winger Rodrygo from Real Madrid is moving forward.

The Brazilian’s role at The Bernabeu appears to be diminishing, with Rodrygo no longer commanding the same influence he once had.

The signs of his decline became apparent during the latter stages of the 2024/25 season, and under new manager Xabi Alonso, his situation has since worsened.

Having now been left on the fringes of the squad, speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes states that both the club and the player are ‘keeping all options open’, including the ‘possibility of a transfer’.

With the January window fast approaching, Tottenham have emerged as a concrete suitor for the 24-year-old, who is viewed as a realistic and exciting target – should Madrid decide to entertain offers.

Rodrygo interest confirmed

While Fichajes are hardly the most reliable of sources, there is no smoke without fire, and reports from Spain that Rodrygo, who was a target for Tottenham in the summer, could be north London-bound have backed up what TEAMtalk have heard.

Our transfer expert, Dean Jones, has exclusively revealed that big things are expected from Tottenham in the coming transfer windows, amid further investment from owners, ENIC.

“Before the January transfer window opens, I think we will get a better realisation of how high Tottenham are ready to set the bar when it comes to making new signings,” Jones stated.

“It is a difficult window to make a statement signing, but I would expect us to get a good idea soon of their intent in terms of where they are going to take the club in 2026 and beyond.

“I already reported about the wide attacking targets being an area of priority, and that absolutely is the case, and they have been drawing up names over the past two weeks. But even as part of that, they realise that some of the names are probably going to be off-limits in the next transfer window.

“I really think Spurs will seek to make some of the biggest signings in their history. They have to be careful as part of that because there will be a chance that with new investment comes a new premium that you are asked to pay for talent.

“But if the likes of Rodrygo at Real Madrid or Yildiz at Juve become a genuine possibility in January or in the summer, then I think Spurs will put themselves in the picture.”

The addition of Rodygo in January would certainly be a big statement for a player who is capable of playing multiple positions across the frontline, but is more than comfortable on the left.

