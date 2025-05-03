Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly intensified their efforts to sign highly-rated Inter Milan centre-back Yann Bisseck, as a replacement for exit-bound Cristian Romero in the upcoming summer transfer.

Spurs’ interest in Bisseck stems from a growing expectancy that Romero will be sold this summer, with Spanish giants Atletico and Real Madrid both pushing to sign the Argentina World Cup winner.

Romero has already strongly hinted that a move to LaLiga could soon be on the cards, with Daniel Levy expected to demand anywhere between £60-80million for the defender.

While the 27-year-old’s form this season has been way below what he has produced in previous campaigns, Romero would still leave a big hole to fill if he does move on – one which Tottenham are confident Bisseck can fill – as TEAMtalk have reported previously.

And now a fresh report from CaughtOffside has revealed that the north London outfit will have to fork out in the region of £47m to get their man, having ramped up their pursuit of the player.

Bisseck is a player very much in demand right now, having established himself as a regular starter under Simone Inzaghi’s Champions League semi-finalists.

Despite that status, the report adds that Inter are “open to doing business” for a player who still has four years left on his contract and therefore represents being able to recoup a significant amount for his services.

The Germany international has featured 40 times in all competitions for Inter this season, scoring twice and adding three assists and, as a natural right-footer, would slot straight in as Romero’s replacement for whoever is in charge of Tottenham next season.

Germany legend raves over elite Bisseck

Bisseck’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable since he quit Danish outfit Aarhus GF for a move to the San Siro in the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old is well known for his pace and versatility and clearly has a big admirer when it comes to Germany icon Lothar Matthaus.

Indeed, Matthaus has previously labelled Bisseck as “one of the best central defenders in Serie A”, while also pointing out that you have to be “extraordinary” to play in Inter’s defence.

Matthaus is not wrong in that regard, given that Inter have conceded less than a goal a game this season in Serie A as they push Napoli for the title with just four games remaining.

Tottenham will not have it all their own way though when it comes to trying to win the race for Bisseck’s signature, with Manchester United also showing significant interest – alongside the likes of West Ham United, Everton and Bournemouth.

