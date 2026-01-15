Following on from the impressive capture of Conor Gallagher, Tottenham Hotspur are now being tipped to trump that deal with an incredible swoop for one of the hottest strikers in European football during the remaining weeks of the January window.

Gallagher signed from Atletico Madrid in a £34.6million deal on Wednesday and will give an immediate boost to a Spurs midfield that has been beset by injuries, with Rodrigo Bentancur undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury and sidelined for at least three months, while Lucas Bervall is also out with a lesser hamstring problem.

Tottenham remain on the hunt for a left winger, as well as a left-sided centre-back, while highly-rated Brazilian talent Souza is expected to eventually provide competition in the left-back spot when he completes his switch from Santos.

However, the north London outfit have also had their issues in the striking department, with Thomas Frank constantly switching between Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani to try and find a dynamic presence through the middle.

Richarlison has answered that call to a certain extent this season, scoring seven times in 21 games, but PSG loanee Kolo Muani is still to score a Premier League goal for the club and there is a strong argument to suggest that his style is not suited to English game.

One striker whose style almost certainly is, however, is Porto attacker Samu Aghehowa, who would provide an immediate spark for a struggling frontline.

According to respected Football.london reporter Alasdair Gold, Spurs are one of several European heavyweights closely monitoring the 21-year-old Spain striker, as he continues to score for fun in Portugal.

Indeed, Aghehowa has been in imperious form this term, netting 19 goals across all competitions, with Gold reporting that he remains ‘high on the list’ for Spurs’ recruitment duo Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici, before the latter heads back to Italy at the end of the window to take up a new job at Fiorentina.

As we’ve previously reported, though, Aghehowa’s release clause is a substantial one, standing at €100million (£86.5m / $116m), meaning the club will need to obliterate their transfer record to get a deal done for a player who has scored 46 goals in just 70 games for Porto.

Reality dawns on ENIC as huge Tottenham investment promised

However, it appears to have finally dawned on majority owers ENIC, who are run by the Lewis family, that Tottenham are falling behind many of their rivals when it comes to investing in the addition of top players and paying the sort of wages that can also attract said talent.

Indeed, a statement signing is being promised and the signing of Aghehowa would be exactly that, if Tottenham can convince Porto into a mid-season sale, which will not be an easy task.

In the meantime, though, Spurs and Frank will be hoping that the return to fitness of Dominic Solanke could give the club just the lift they need.

The England forward made an appearance off the bench in the FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa, having spent almost five months on the sidelines with an ankle injury that ended up needing surgery.

It’s an unlikely he will start against West Ham on Saturday, a game that has now turned into a must-win for under-pressure boss Frank, but just having Solanke back in the mix is a huge boost for the club.

