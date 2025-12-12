Thomas Frank is pushing to sign a new winger at Tottenham in January

Tottenham are being kept in the loop on Ademola Lookman’s situation ahead of the January transfer window, but TEAMtalk can reveal that the club’s shortlist for a new winger now includes two ‘dream names’ who are considered a step up on the Atalanta attacker.

Spurs showed a genuine interest in signing Lookman last summer and put forward an offer to take him on loan. However, it was not tempting to Atalanta at the time, with the Serie A outfit wanting a permanent deal instead.

Lookman’s future has become more uncertain since, though, and he is being strongly linked with a switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Tottenham’s interest in the former Fulham and Everton winger is not quite as strong now, as they are raising the bar in terms of who they could sign across both 2026 windows.

But intermediaries have made them aware of his conditions for a move, in case they decide to try again.

Galatasaray are trying to progress a January deal for Lookman, who has begun to find his best form again recently.

It could prove to be the case that Tottenham hold out and try to sign a more ambitious target instead, with the likes of Rodrygo from Real Madrid and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus seen as dream names among a shortlist that has been drawn up over the past few weeks.

Tottenham stepping up a level with January targets

Rodrygo was another player Spurs looked at over the summer, but Real were keen to hang on to the attacker as Xabi Alonso fully assessed his squad, after taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at The Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old Brazil international continues to be linked with an exit, however, and he did his chances of a move no harm at all with his display against Manchester in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was hugely impressed with the attacker’s display, while the Spanish media also had high praise, despite it being another negative result that has heaped more pressure on Alonso’s future.

Tottenham are not alone in their interest fr Rodrygo, though, with north London rivals Arsenal also reportedly plotting a move of their own and Liverpool also very keen on the attacker.

As for Yildiz, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for the 20-year-old Juventus attacking midfielder, who is equally comfortable playing out wide.

Talks over signing a new and improved contract in Turin have stalled, alerting a number of high-powered suitors to his potential availability.

However, we understand that talk of Arsenal making a move for the playmaker is not accurate, giving Tottenham some hope if they decide to make a concrete move for Yildiz.

