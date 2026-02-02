Tottenham abort ‘one of the strangest’ transfers this window with deal OFF

Tottenham have blocked the transfer of one of their players to a London rival despite personal terms being agreed, and in truth, the move made very little sense to begin with.

Tottenham have been one of the busier Premier League sides this month, making moves for the likes of Souza and Conor Gallagher.

There’s been no shortage of interest in Spurs players too, with the club attempting to bat away approaches for Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani, to name just two.

Another heavily linked with leaving was back-up goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky.

To the surprise of many, West Ham agreed personal terms with the Czech stopper whose departure would have necessitated Spurs going into the market for a direct replacement.

A six-month loan that potentially contained an option to buy was under discussion between the clubs.

However, multiple sources including The Athletic have now confirmed Tottenham have pulled the plug. In doing so, they’ve also removed the need to go out and a buy a new back-up keeper in the final hours before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

The Athletic reported: ‘One of the strangest stories of the window comes to an end: Antonin Kinsky will not be moving to West Ham and will not be leaving Tottenham during this window.

‘It would have made little sense for Spurs. Kinsky is an established backup. Had they allowed him to leave, that would have created the need to sign a replacement.

‘In addition, with Spurs able to make three changes to their Champions League squad ahead of the knockout stages, it would have made little sense for one of them to be (unnecessarily) used on a second-choice goalkeeper.’

Latest Tottenham news – Jhon Duran…

In other news, Jhon Duran’s representatives are scrambling to secure him a move to England on Monday after a proposed switch to Lille collapsed at the final stage, leaving the striker’s future wide open heading into deadline day, TEAMtalk understands.

