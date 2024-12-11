Tottenham accelerate brilliant double signing of ex-Man Utd star and lethal striker

Tottenham have held talks with the representatives of two players who are both in their prime, and the double coup won’t cost Spurs a penny in transfer fees, according to a report.

Tottenham did splash the cash last summer, including breaking their transfer record when paying £65m for Dominic Solanke. Archie Gray cost £40m, Wilson Odobert £25m and Lucas Bergvall £8.5m. Timo Werner was also brought back to north London for a second loan spell.

Gray and Bergvall are young players still honing their craft, while Odobert – who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury – and Solanke haven’t hit the ground running. Werner has provided exactly what you’d expect from the German – occasional electric attacking play overshadowed by large spells of frustration.

As such, it should not perhaps come as a surprise to see Tottenham struggling down in 11th position in the Premier League table.

But according to a fresh update from TBR Football, Spurs have ramped up a superb double deal that can help make next season a more fruitful affair.

It’s claimed Tottenham have held talks with the representatives of Lille pair Angel Gomes and Jonathan David.

Gomes and David, both 24, are in the final year of their respective contracts at Lille. Neither look likely to sign a new deal, with the report claiming: ‘both players have confirmed to Lille they are leaving at the end of the season when their contracts expire.’

As such, overseas sides can forge pre-contract agreements with the duo come January 1. TBR Football state Tottenham intend to do exactly that and are deep in discussions with the players’ respective agents.

A pre-contract agreement would lead to the players arriving when their deals expire in the summer.

As such, Tottenham’s cause this season would not be helped, though they would be landing two readymade stars ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and without having to pay any transfer fees.

What would Tottenham be getting in Gomes and David?

Gomes spent 14 years on Manchester United’s books between 2006-20. The dynamic midfielder joined Lille when searching for regular minutes and hasn’t looked back since.

Gomes plays primarily in central midfield and has shown an eye for an assist. Indeed, he provided 10 assists across all competitions last term.

His excellent form in France resulted in Gomes making his senior debut for England earlier in 2024. The midfielder has since gone on to rack up four caps.

David, meanwhile, has operated at roughly a goal every other game during a fine spell with Lille.

His record stands at 101 goals in 206 matches across all competitions. He’s been at his most potent best this season, notching 17 times in 23 matches including four goals in five matches in the Champions League group phase.

Both Gomes and David have drawn persistent links with other leading Premier League sides, meaning Spurs may have to act fast if they’re to sign both or even just one of the pair.

In other news, Cristian Romero appeared to launch a verbal assault on Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board amid increasing pressure on manager Ange Postccoglou.

“Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn’t do well, strengthens again, and now they’re seeing results. Those are the things to imitate,” said Romero.

“You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they [the board] realise it.”

Postecoglou is the fifth Tottenham manager, including caretakers, that Romero has played under since arriving at the club in 2021.

“The last few years, it’s always the same – first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it’s always the same people responsible,” Romero added.

“Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

Elsewhere, Football London’s Alasdair Gold has revealed why Spurs and Postecoglou would be open to selling Yves Bissouma in 2025.

“The problem is that Bissouma is 28 and he should be one of the inspiring leaders of this group,” wrote Gold.

“In truth, he’s just not and were it not for Rodrigo Bentancur’s suspension, he would be more likely playing in the Europa League matches than in the Premier League.

“The midfielder has got all the talent in the world and the ability to dominate matches, but his game is too inconsistent as are his decisions on and seemingly off the pitch.

“Tottenham have Archie Gray who could eventually be a long-term option in the role and Postecoglou has been using Lucas Bergvall in the position in the past two matches, with the 18-year-old Swede tidy once again when he came on against Chelsea.”

