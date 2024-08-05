Tottenham will advance on the signing of a proven Premier League striker and TEAMtalk has learned how much they’re prepared to offer in a tempting cash-plus-player bid.

Spurs have quietly completed several deals already this summer, with Timo Werner (loan), Archie Gray (£40m) and Yang Min-hyuk all signed. 18-year-old South Korean winger Yang will link up with his new Tottenham teammates six months from now in January.

Regarding exits, fees have been collected for Joe Rodon (£10m – Leeds United) and Troy Parrott (£6.7m – AZ Alkmaar).

Elsewhere, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Marseille) and Bryan Gil (Girona) have both left on season-long loans. Hojbjerg’s deal contains an option to buy.

Right-back Emerson Royal is understood to be closing in on a permanent switch to AC Milan, though today’s update regards a blockbuster striker signing.

Fabrizio Romano led the way when revealing Tottenham’s interest in Bournemouth frontman, Dominic Solanke, back on August 1.

The 26-year-old caused Spurs all manner of problems in their Premier League clashes with Bournemouth last season and Solanke’s mark of 19 league goals was surpassed only by Erling Haaland (27), Cole Palmer (22) and Alexander Isak (21).

Solanke has already proven he can torment EPL defences and the hope will be playing alongside higher quality stars such as James Maddison and Son Heung-min can see Solanke regularly break the 20-goal barrier in north London.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the club are seeking a new signing at centre-forward. Richarlison hasn’t justified his lofty £60m price tag and continues to be courted by Saudi Arabian sides.

Richarlison’s struggles resulted in Son playing out of position at No 9 for much of last season. But per a fresh update from the Telegraph, Postecoglou wants to revert Son to his favoured left wing role.

But of far greatest interest to Spurs fans in the Telegraph’s update is the claim Tottenham are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Solanke.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Two future legends mixed with disastrous flops

Tottenham ramp up Solanke signing

The outlet stated ‘Tottenham Hotspur are attempting to make progress in a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.’

TEAMtalk has learned Spurs have held talks with Solanke and his camp. The striker is understood to be keen on joining Tottenham and the Telegraph echo those claims.

Furthermore, the report added Solanke looks favourably on joining one of England’s biggest clubs after his prior spells with Chelsea and Liverpool came and went without ever getting a real opportunity to shine. The player believes he has a point to prove and would be doubly determined to succeed at Spurs.

Solanke has taken his game on leaps and bounds since joining Bournemouth and the Cherries are reluctant to sell.

There is a release clause worth £65m in place, though the clause can only be triggered by unspecified clubs. While not confirmed, some outlets have suggested only teams who qualified for the Champions League can trigger the clause. Tottenham are not one of those clubs.

That may not matter, however, after TEAMtalk learned Tottenham intend to offer a different type of deal that would ignore the clause anyway.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Spurs to bid £50m in cash-plus-player offer

We understand Spurs are ready to put £50m on the table and also serve up a player to sweeten the deal.

First-team stars such as Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Djed Spence and Alejo Veliz could all be candidates for inclusion, with Spurs open to offloading the quintet this window.

Who Tottenham will offer as the bait isn’t yet clear, though it would be either a fringe or youth team player.

Tottenham’s record signing remains the £60m they committed to when signing Richarlison from Everton (£50m plus £10m in add-ons).

Factoring in the value of whichever star Spurs include in their cash-plus-player bid for Solanke, a move for the Bournemouth hitman could break their transfer record.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are still on the hunt for a dynamic central midfielder after electing NOT to bid for Conor Gallagher who is joining Atletico Madrid.

The Telegraph suggested Tottenham viewed acting on their interest as somewhat pointless given Chelsea greatly preferred selling to an overseas club rather than a domestic rival and especially one they share a rivalry with like Spurs.

Instead, interest in Man Utd’s Scott McTominay is growing and an exclusive update on the Scot’s future makes positive reading for Spurs and negative reading for fellow suitor Fulham…

EXCLUSIVE: Major Scott McTominay update leaves Fulham hanging and Tottenham still lurking