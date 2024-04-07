Tottenham accelerate move to sign lethal striker, but backup option edging closer to Euro giant

There has been an update on Tottenham's potential new striker

Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their efforts to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, though a second target is reportedly poised to join Inter Milan.

After losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a big-money deal last summer, Ange Postecoglou has mainly used either Son Heung-min or Richarlison at centre-forward this season. However, Postecoglou is eager for Tottenham to land a new striker who can provide competition and cover for Richarlison, in a move that would also allow Son to focus solely on being a left winger.

Tottenham are known to be admirers of Brentford talisman Ivan Toney, who now looks less likely to sign for Arsenal.

But Manchester United are mobilising as they try to win the race for Toney, forcing Tottenham to look elsewhere.

Postecoglou’s side were heavily linked with Gimenez in December and January, and he has now flown up their list of targets.

According to CaughtOffside, Postecoglou has made Gimenez’s signing a ‘priority’ for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Spurs chiefs are aware of this transfer desire and have resultantly stepped up their pursuit of the Eredivisie hitman by initiating talks with Feyenoord.

Spurs officials have held multiple rounds of negotiations with their Feyenoord counterparts as they try to strike an agreement.

Tottenham plot big Feyenoord raid

So far, Spurs have not matched Feyenoord’s asking price, which sits somewhere between €45-60m (£39-51.5m). Although, there is confidence that an agreement can be reached.

Gimenez would be a fantastic signing for Spurs, as he has made a name for himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the Netherlands since joining Feyenoord in July 2022.

His record this season currently stands at a very impressive 24 goals and five assists from 37 appearances.

But Spurs must prepare for all eventualities, and if they are unable to capture the 22-year-old, then Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson will be their main backup option.

Gudmundsson is a 37-cap Iceland international who has also been in good form this term, having notched 13 goals and four assists in 30 games.

Genoa are aware that Gudmundsson is being tracked by a number of clubs and have set his price tag at a reasonable €25m (£21m).

But Spurs are not the only major club keeping tabs on the 26-year-old attacker. CaughtOffside add that Inter Milan have held positive talks with Gudmundsson’s camp and are close to finalising a contract.

Inter will also enter discussions with Genoa over a potential deal in the coming weeks, which could see Spurs miss out on their Plan B.

Should this happen, then Postecoglou will push even harder for Spurs to snare his prime target Gimenez.

