Tyler Dibling is still being tracked by Tottenham and Manchester United

Tottenham will reportedly ‘accelerate’ to land Tyler Dibling quickly once the summer transfer window opens, though Manchester United could still look to beat them.

Dibling has a number of suitors assessing him during his breakout season. He looks certain to leave Southampton, with his performances, coupled with their impending doom, showing that to be very likely.

Remaining in the Premier League could be possible with Tottenham or Manchester United.

Spurs will reportedly look to ‘accelerate’ a move for Dibling once the summer window has opened, attempting to get the move sorted early on, as per GIVEMESPORT.

But the Red Devils are still lurking for the winger, and after ‘continued communication’, have a good line of attack, but will ‘only aim to steal a march’ if they can reach a deal financially.

It’s believed if they can’t do that, the door will be open for Tottenham to secure Dibling’s signature.

Dibling wants Spurs move

That’s Spurs could be ahead in the race is not a surprise, given a report of late stated the winger was open to the move.

Indeed, Dibling is said to be ‘sold on’ becoming a Spurs player in the summer.

It was also suggested that he will be cheaper than first expected. In January, Southampton were asking for £55million for their thriving winger.

But the recent report stated £30-35million could be accepted, given Dibling is unlikely to pen a new deal, meaning his value would only continue to drop beyond the summer if he wasn’t to be sold then.

Tottenham round-up: Gomes pursuit continues

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is being pursued by Spurs, but Manchester United remain interested in him, and while he’d be open to a move back to the Premier League, Gomes would also be keen to move to Barcelona, who are tracking him, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources have also stated that being able to offer European football will be crucial for Tottenham’s ability to land Marcus Thuram from Inter Milan.

The forward could also be more expensive than he could currently be sold for, with Inter hoping to offer him a new contract and remove his release clause.

And, Spurs are said to have submitted a £30million bid for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

