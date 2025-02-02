Tottenham accelerate second hijack after rival’s move for £38.5m star stalls

Tottenham are pushing for yet another transfer hijack

Tottenham are ‘pushing’ to complete their second transfer hijack in quick succession after thrusting themselves into a stalled deal involving Aston Villa and Chelsea, according to two trusted sources.

Tottenham broke Wolves hearts over the last 24 hours upon hijacking Kevin Danso’s proposed move to Molineux. The Austrian centre-back, 26, looked on course to join Wolves who even scheduled a medical for Sunday.

However, Danso’s head was turned by Tottenham who wasted no time agreeing personal terms with the player. A loan containing an obligation to buy worth €25m was quickly ironed out with Lens and the deal was officially confirmed on Sunday morning.

The 6ft 3in defender will wear the number four shirt and could be in line to make his debut in the League Cup semi-final second leg clash with Liverpool on Thursday. Spurs will take a one-goal lead up to Anfield and a busy night for their defenders is anticipated.

Injuries have caused major disruption in Spurs’ centre-back ranks this season, with Radu Dragusin the latest to go down.

The Romanian has suffered a potentially serious knee injury, something that has sparked Tottenham’s determined late effort to sign not one but two new centre-halves.

Danso has already been banked and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are pushing to make it a double by signing Axel Disasi from Chelsea too.

“Tottenham are now pushing to agree on Axel Disasi deal with Chelsea as negotiations are ongoing today,” wrote Romano on X.

“As reported two days ago, Spurs want two centre backs (Danso first) after Dragusin’s serious injury. Aston Villa agreed terms with Disasi but not with Chelsea so far.”

Why Axel Disasi to Aston Villa has stalled

As mentioned, Disasi – who cost £38.5m when signed from Monaco 18 months ago – already has an agreement on personal terms with Villa in place.

Unai Emery’s side are seeking a signing at centre-back to offset Diego Carlos’ switch to Fenerbahce.

But while Disasi is more than wiling to join Villa, The Athletic have revealed why the move is not progressing.

Villa are chasing a loan deal and per the report, they and Chelsea have not found common ground on a loan fee.

The Athletic stated: ‘Villa view the current proposed conditions as too expensive for the 26-year-old.’

Another factor that could be scuppering negotiations is the fact Villa and Chelsea have the same aims in the Premier League this season – qualify for the Champions League.

As such, Chelsea loaning Disasi to Villa could wind up costing the Blues dearly. Tottenham, meanwhile, sit 16th prior to Sunday’s matches are are no threat to Chelsea’s Champions League aims.

Whether Tottenham are seeking to sign Disasi on loan or in a permanent deal has not yet come to light.

But what is clear is Ange Postecoglou’s side aren’t content with just the Danso signing and they’re pushing to add Disasi too.