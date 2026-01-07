Tottenham accelerate shock DOUBLE signing that indicates big-name star is leaving – Sources

Destiny Udogie's future at Spurs is increasingly in doubt at a time when TWO new left-backs are being looked at

Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their efforts to bolster their defensive options, with a particular focus on the left-back position, as doubts linger over the long-term future of current star Destiny Udogie.

Sources close to the club indicate that Spurs are actively pursuing Borussia Mönchengladbach’s promising young defender Luca Netz, while also bidding for Santos talent Souza as part of a potential double deal.

Netz, the 22-year-old German international, has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time, impressing with his blend of defensive solidity and attacking flair in the Bundesliga.

His contract with Mönchengladbach is set to expire at the end of the season, making him an attractive free agent target in the summer.

However, Spurs are eager to accelerate the process and secure his services as early as this January transfer window. Early conversations have happened, with the north London club prepared to table a modest fee to pry him away from the German side mid-season.

The interest in Netz comes alongside pursuits for Brazilian prospect Souza from Santos. The 20-year-old has been turning heads in South America with his dynamic performances, drawing comparisons to some of Brazil’s finest exports in the position.

Tottenham scouts have been monitoring Souza closely, viewing him as a long-term investment who could provide depth and competition.

It’s understood that Santos are open to discussions, but want a premium fee for the highly rated youngster.

Indeed, Tottenham have already seen an opening bid for Souza worth around €9.2m / £8m rejected. My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Santos are seeking closer to €20m / £17.3m, which is roughly double the value of the first offer.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Spurs returned with an improved bid worth €15m. Souza is open to the move, while Santos are insisting a sell-on clause be included.

Growing concerns over Destiny Udogie

This dual approach underscores growing concerns surrounding Destiny Udogie, the Italian defender who has been a mainstay in Spurs’ backline since joining from Udinese in 2022.

Udogie, 23, has faced recurring injury issues and inconsistent form this season, prompting questions about his reliability moving forward.

Club officials are weighing up options, including a possible loan or permanent exit in the summer, to make way for fresh talent.

Tottenham’s proactive stance in the market aligns with their ambitions to challenge for top-four honours in the Premier League and make a deep run in European competitions.

Thomas Frank has emphasised the need for squad depth, where injuries have plagued the team in recent campaigns.

Latest Tottenham news – Palhinha developments / De Zerbi truths / Roma raid

Elsewhere, Tottenham are souring on the idea of taking up Joao Palhinha’s £26m option to buy.

That’s put a London rival on red alert and they won’t show the same hesitancy Spurs are if there’s an opening to sign the Portugal international.

Meanwhile, Spurs are quietly compiling a shortlist of managerial candidates for a potential change at the helm in the summer of 2026, with Roberto De Zerbi emerging as a top target to replace current boss Thomas Frank.

However, it’s important to stress Frank is NOT in any immediate danger of being sacked, with the club planning to undertake a comprehensive review of the Dane’s work at the end of the season. Only then will a decision on whether to stick or twist be made.

Finally, intermediaries have alerted Spurs, Manchester City and Newcastle to the possibility of signing Roma’s Wesley Franca.

The five-cap Brazil international – who is primarily an attacking right-back – has wowed since joining Roma from Flamengo in the summer. But if Roma receive lucrative offers that allow for greater squad redevelopment, Wesley can go.