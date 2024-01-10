Tottenham accelerate stunning raid on top six rival, with £50m star to complete dream Spurs window

Tottenham will follow up their Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner coups with a midfield addition, and a report claims Spurs have the green light to complete a £50m raid on a bitter London rival.

Ange Postecoglou publicly declared he wants his side to wrap up their January business nice and early this month. Timo Werner has already bolstered the forward line when arriving on a six-month loan from RB Leipzig. Tottenham have also fended off a late hijack attempt from Bayern Munich to wrap up an agreement for Genoa centre-half, Radu Dragusin.

A series of exits have also already crossed the line, while others are hurtling towards completion.

Indeed, Hugo Lloris joined MLS outfit LAFC on a permanent deal, while centre-back Ashley Phillips has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the remainder of the season.

Djed Spence will trade places with Dragusin at Genoa after a six-month loan agreement was struck. Elsewhere, Eric Dier has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich and Bryan Gil is a target for PSV Eindhoven and Fiorentina.

However, according to a fresh update from the Independent, Spurs’ business from an arrivals perspective is far from done.

They state Tottenham have completed two of their three objectives by landing Dragusin and Werner. The final aim is to sign a ‘number eight’ in midfield and top of their wishlist is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The outlet state Postecoglou wants a ‘running midfielder who can play at the head of midfield but also alternate with James Maddison if required.’

Gallagher fits that bill and per the report, Tottenham are ‘pressing ahead’ with a move and hope to wrap up an agreement in the 12 days between their next two fixtures on January 14 and January 27.

Chelsea risk Pochettino’s wrath with transfer green light

Gallagher, 23, has been one of the first names on Mauricio Pochettino’s teamsheet this season. Gallagher has also captained the side on numerous occasions during Reece James’ injury absences.

As such, you might expect the Blues to be unwilling to sell the midfielder, especially to a bitter rival like Tottenham.

However, the Independent state the club could go against their manager and are in fact ‘willing to do a deal for the right price.’ That price is understood to be an even £50m.

Piggybacking on the Independent’s information, the Evening Standard posed the question of do Tottenham have the budget to pay the full fee? It stands to reason Chelsea will not do Spurs any favours regarding a discount.

The Standard suggested key to the deal being viable for Spurs will be collecting fees for Dier and Gil. They won’t generate the full fee between them, though every little helps.

As such, all eyes will now be on Tottenham sales ahead of the club attacking the market one final time in the latter half of the month.

The Independent concluded Spurs do have alternative midfielders in mind, though Gallagher has been identified as the premier target.

EURO PAPER TALK: Ruthless Ratcliffe uses 22 y/o as Man Utd bait for Sporting star; John Henry’s ‘personal mission’ to sign world superstar for Liverpool