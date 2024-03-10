Tottenham ace Sarr plotting mind-blowing life away from football; ready to start ‘within the next year’

Pape Matar Sarr has revealed he plans to move into computer science after his football career

Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has revealed he plans to start learning computer science “within the next year” with a view to starting his next career.

Sarr has had a big impact in transforming the Spurs midfield. The 21-year-old has helped to freshen things up after a woeful season last time out, in which the north London outfit finished eighth in the Premier League.

He played 11 league games in the midfield last term, in which nobody really pulled up any trees.

But Sarr has been a pillar of the side this term under Ange Postecoglou, playing 23 games, scoring three goals and assisting another three.

He’s played the second-most minutes of any Tottenham midfielder this term, with his regular partner Yves Bissouma beating him in that respect.

James Maddison is third on that list, and it’s no surprise that trio has been the most utilised, as they’ve all pulled their weight and formed a very good bond through the spine of the team.

But while he’s helped his side challenge for a top-four place, football is not the only thing on Sarr’s mind.

Indeed, the youngster is already planning for a career beyond football, he has revealed.

Sarr wants to move into computer science

“Computer science is what I want to do after my career,” he said, as per the Mirror.

“I’ve done bits of research here and there in regards to the route I want to go down. I’ve not started with any formal studies because I don’t really have too much time.”

He does not want to wait to get the wheels in motion for his new career, either, as the midfielder suggests it’s something he’s looking to learn very soon.

“Within the next year or two I am going to start lessons. It’s not games I’m interested in, it’s the electronic stuff behind a computer,” he added.

A career in computer science is probably the furthest thing from a normal path for a footballer to go down, with most pursuing coaching qualifications and punditry gigs.

Sarr hopeful for footballing achievements

While Sarr is very different in that respect, the Senegal international is hoping he can leave his mark on football before hanging up his boots.

“They’re moments I’ll remember forever. Playing in big games like that is a dream come true, what you aim for as a youngster. Irrespective of the results, which didn’t go our way, they were still fantastic experiences,” Sarr said of a Champions League fixture against AC Milan.

“I’d like to think [opportunities are] partly down to all the hard work I did in that first year.

“Although I wasn’t playing, I didn’t let my head drop or my desire and belief to decrease. I will never stop believing in my ability and myself. Now I’m playing, it’s great. It feels like a return on that hard work.

“But I’m honest enough with myself to realise that nothing has been achieved yet. I’ve still got a long way to go and a lot to learn. Maybe the easy part is getting to the top. The hard bit is actually maintaining that level and staying there.”

