Tottenham ‘actively’ pursuing ‘world class’ star in shock January swoop

A report has shed light on Tottenham’s January transfer plans and the most eye-catching developments concern their chase of a ‘world class’ goalkeeper and a tantalising update on Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham are primed to enter their first transfer window without Daniel Levy pulling the strings. Levy, whether justified or not, had become a lightning rod for criticism for much of Spurs’ fanbase for keeping the financial handbrake on at times when Tottenham should’ve pressed the accelerator.

Fabio Paratici, Johan Lange and Vinai Venkatesham are the key decision-makers right now and a fresh update from The Daily Mail has offered insight into how Spurs will attack the January window.

And despite the improvements made by Guglielmo Vicario and the signing of quality back-up in Antonin Kinsky just last year, it’s claimed Tottenham are ‘actively looking’ to sign a ‘world class goalkeeper.’

Who they’re looking at was not hinted at in the piece beyond a cursory mention of Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

However, the report only cited the Argentine as an example of a deal Tottenham could explore, as opposed to one they’re actively seeking to secure at this moment in time.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are also exploring the market for a new striker. Per the report, that area of the pitch was termed the club’s ‘priority’, though it was stressed the club will only move for an upgrade on what they already have, rather than simply adding depth.

TEAMtalk understands Ivan Toney is prepared to accept a colossal pay-cut in order to reunite with Thomas Frank. Toney rose to prominence under the Dane’s guidance during their time together at Brentford.

Toney now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli but is willing to return to England in January to boost his chances of earning a spot in England’s World Cup squad.

Frank is very much on board with forging the reunion, and while The Mail acknowledged Toney in their piece too, they focused more on Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic to Tottenham latest

Vlahovic, 25, is in the final year of his contract in Turin and the expectation despite a recent managerial change is the frontman will move on at some stage in 2026.

The report read: ‘The Paratici factor makes me think they will at the very least check out what’s happening with Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract at Juventus expires in June. His situation has changed slightly since Luciano Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor as boss.

‘Spalletti says he wants to keep Vlahovic and would like him to sign a new deal, but the 25-year-old Serb is on big wages worth £10million a year after tax and a free transfer in the summer would be hugely lucrative for him.

‘If Spurs can afford to pay him what he is asking for then this deal, either in January or in the summer, feels at this stage a more viable option than Ivan Toney, who has been subject to a lot of speculation because of his links to Thomas Frank.

‘Toney at 29, would jar with Tottenham’s policy of recruiting younger players with scope to develop and his inflated Saudi wages would make him potentially more expensive than Vlahovic.’

Latest Tottenham news

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the advantages that Liverpool have over Tottenham in their quest to bring Antoine Semenyo to Anfield.

That might not matter to Spurs, with reports claiming they’re already lining up Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo as a more-than-worthy alternative.

Finally, former Spurs striker Troy Parrott is on the radar of Bayern Munich and Juventus as he starts to live up to his hype as a goalscoring sensation, although TEAMtalk can reveal how Tottenham are determined not to make the same mistake with another young talent.