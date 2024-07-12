Tottenham agree transfer of 17-goal striker who’ll help mount genuine title challenge

Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar have agreed the transfer of a striker who scored 17 league goals last season and hopes are high the move will spark a genuine title charge.

Much was expected of Troy Parrott upon breaking into Tottenham’s first team way back in the 2019/20 season. Unfortunately for the striker, the presence of Harry Kane meant the Republic of Ireland international did not have a clear pathway into the eleven.

As such, the now 22-year-old was loaned out on four separate occasions before a fifth loan exit was sanctioned last summer. Parrott joined Dutch side Excelsior and impressed during a magnificent campaign.

Parrott bagged 17 goals in 29 Eredivisie matches including two late-season hattricks in the relegation play-offs. Ultimately, his efforts weren’t enough to prevent Excelsior from being relegated.

According to numerous sources, Parrott is now primed to return to the Netherlands by joining AZ Alkmaar in a permanent deal.

The Dutch club – who finished in fourth position and ahead of Ajax last term – hope to take the next step and challenge for the title next season.

They’re banking on Parrott’s goals putting them in the mix with the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord and have agreed a deal with Tottenham.

Troy Parrott sale nets Tottenham £6.7m

AZ Alkmaar will pay €8m/£6.7m and the frontman has already flown to the Netherlands to undergo a medical.

An update from Football London claimed Parrott’s intention had always been to break into Ange Postecoglou’s first-team plans back in north London.

However, Postecoglou and Spurs have denied the striker that chance and Parrott will now get the opportunity to prove Tottenham wrong while back in the Netherlands.

The exit will reduce Postecoglou’s striking options ahead of a return to a more congested fixture list next season. By way of their fifth-placed finish, Spurs are back in Europe in the Europa League.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker and continue to draw links with Brentford and England ace, Ivan Toney.

