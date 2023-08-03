Tottenham agree deal to sign lethal striker, but key clause could leave Postecoglou raging

Tottenham have struck an agreement on personal terms with an Argentine striker, though the structure of deal being proposed could prevent an immediate arrival, per a top source.

Much of Spurs’ attention over the final month of the summer window will revolve around Harry Kane. The club’s all-time leading scorer is being courted by Bayern Munich who are prepared to break their transfer record to sign the 30-year-old.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are also posing a threat to Spurs. A colossal £200m bid is being considered after their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe and then Victor Osimhen fell short.

In any case, Tottenham cannot focus their attention solely on Kane and other moves – including arrivals – are in the works.

Aside from rapidly accelerating deals for centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips, Tottenham have ramped up their interest in young Argentine striker, Alejo Veliz.

The 19-year-old plays for Rosario Central in Argentina and has operated at just under a goal every other game this season (11 in 23).

That is an impressive record for a player who is still a teenager. As such, the 6ft 1in centre-forward has been rewarded with eight caps for Argentina’s Under-20s where he’s bagged three goals.

Clearly, Veliz knows where the net is and aged only 19, he’ll become even more lethal as his game matures.

News broke on Thursday morning of Tottenham preparing a £12m swoop for the Argentine. In a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano, it’s revealed personal terms are now agreed.

Indeed, the transfer guru tweeted Veliz “wants to join” Spurs and a “long-term contract” is now in place.

With that part of the deal sealed, attention has quickly turned to forging an agreement with Rosario Central.

Loan clause could delay Veliz arrival

To that end, Romano added the Argentine side will push to include a key clause that would delay Veliz’s arrival in north London for at least six months.

Rosario Central hope to loan Veliz straight back if an agreement is reached. Per Romano, they want Veliz back in their colours “for at least six months”.

If Spurs agree to that demand, Veliz would not link up with his new Tottenham teammates until at least the January window.

That would do little for new boss Ange Postecoglou in the here and now, especially if Harry Kane is sold.

Of course, Veliz is unlikely to displace Kane in the starting eleven if he remains at the club, though it’d be handy to have an extra option nonetheless.

Injuries can strike at any time in football, while the opportunity to hone his craft alongside forwards such as Kane and Son Heung-min in training would be invaluable.

READ MORE: Tottenham handed monumental lift in Micky van de Ven chase following huge Fabrizio Romano update