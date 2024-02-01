Tottenham agree to send striker into relegation battle as he travels for foreign loan move

Alejo Veliz is due to spend the rest of the season on loan in LaLiga

Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz is on the verge of spending the rest of the season on loan at Sevilla, according to reports.

Tottenham signed Veliz from Rosario Central only in August, agreeing a six-year contract. However, despite the departure of Harry Kane and the lack of any other natural reinforcements at centre-forward, he was always viewed as a long-term prospect.

Therefore, the idea of sending Veliz out on loan in the winter window has been under consideration for a while.

Over the autumn months, for example, there were plenty of reports about Bologna wanting to take him to Serie A, a territory where Tottenham already beat AC Milan and Roma to Veliz’s signature in the summer.

The recent addition of Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig has pushed Veliz further down the pecking order and furthered his need for a new club on a temporary basis.

Now, on deadline day, The Athletic has revealed that Veliz will be on his way to Sevilla, who are the reigning Europa League champions but at risk of being relegated from LaLiga.

Sevilla currently sit 16th in the Spanish top flight, just one point above the drop zone.

Their top scorer this season has been Youssef En-Nesyri with nine goals, including five in LaLiga, before he headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco.

Veliz, meanwhile, has scored one goal from his first eight appearances in the Premier League, none of which have been starts.

He also played twice for Tottenham’s under-21s in the EFL Trophy, scoring on his only start, which was against Peterborough United.

Veliz recently suffered a knee injury but will be able to get back in action with Sevilla, hoping to build some momentum back up after his previous 19 goals from 63 games for Rosario.

Tottenham make decision on purchase clauses

The update denies Sevilla will have any option or obligation to buy Veliz at the end of the season; instead, his long-term future will still be with Tottenham.

Veliz will be en route to Andalusia this Thursday in order to finalise his move to Sevilla, who are now managed by former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores – their third head coach of the season after the sackings of Jose Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso.

The Sevilla squad still contains former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela, who hails from the same country as Veliz but never crossed paths with him in north London.

Veliz is set to become Sevilla’s third loan signing of the mid-season transfer window after Lucien Agoume from Inter Milan and Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United.

Out of the Copa Del Rey and Champions League, they only have LaLiga matches to focus on for the remainder of the season, the next being against Rayo Vallecano on February 5.

It is the first of their 16 remaining matches this season, but it remains unclear when Veliz will be ready to get going with them after his injury.