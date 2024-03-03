Tottenham agree transfer Postecoglou might regret, as two reasons behind surprise switch emerge

Spurs have agreed a transfer that may come back to bite

Tottenham have agreed a risky transfer that may have a sting in the tail, and a current Spurs player has been theorised as one of two reasons behind the surprise switch, according to reports.

It’s been a wholly encouraging first campaign at the helm for new manager Ange Postecoglou. The feel-good factor is back at Spurs who once again have a clear and defined style of play.

Tottenham are among the most pleasing on the eye in the Premier League and following Manchester United’s derby defeat, Spurs may now be in a two-horse race with Aston Villa for fourth spot.

Fifth position may ultimately be good enough to qualify for the Champions League given the competition’s expanded format next season.

However, as it stands the two extra spots given to top-performing European leagues would go to Serie A and the Bundesliga. Which leagues get the additional places is dependant on how their clubs perform in Europe this season.

Even if Spurs are made to settle for the Europa League, it cannot be argued Tottenham are on an upward trajectory under Postecoglou.

The Australian has placed his faith in a series of younger talents this term, most notably Destiny Udogie and Pape Sarr.

Regarding Udogie, the Italy international has been cited as a potential reason why Spurs will soon lose a promising young left-back from their academy.

Left-back leaving for Germany

According to Gladbach Live, German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach have struck a deal to sign Tottenham academy star, Rio Bromfield.

The 16-year-old plays at left-back and per reports, had impressed Spurs’ coaching staff in their youth set-up.

Bromfield had represented England at Under-16 level, though made the decision last November to switch allegiances to Germany. Bromfield holds dual English and German citizenship.

Gladbach Live – along with various outlets also picking up the story such as The Boot Room and Sport Witness – claim Bromfield will now play with Monchengladbach next season.

Details on the move were in short supply, with the deal yet to be officially announced by either club. Nonetheless, it does appear Spurs will lose a rising starlet who’ll begin the next chapter of his career in Germany.

Hinting at why the surprise switch has been agreed, The Boot Room suggested the presence of Udogie – who is aged just 21 – may have convinced Bromfield there’s no pathway to becoming a regular starter at Spurs. In theory, Udogie could be Spurs’ starting left-back for the next decade.

Furthermore, the fact Bromfield recently switched his international allegiance to Germany was cited as a reason why he’s opted to play in Germany.

Another German masterstroke?

A series of highly-regarded young English stars have excelled in Germany after moving to the country at a young age.

Perhaps the highest profile examples are Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham who exploded on to the scene with Borussia Dortmund.

While it’s clearly far too early to put Bromfield in the same bracket as that pair, Dortmund ultimately reaped the reward of raiding the English market in a big way.

Indeed, aside from starring for the club, Sancho and Bellingham generated huge sale fees of £73m and £114m (including add-ons) when later sold to Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively.

