Tottenham to agree all details of third January signing TODAY as Levy acts quickly to see off double Prem hijack

Talks are progressing for Tottenham to sign Norwegian left winger Antonio Nusa and the club hope they can get all details agreed by the end of play today, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Tottenham have enjoyed a great season under new manager Ange Postecoglou and the club intend to back him in the market. They have already added Radu Dragusin from Genoa and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in this window but are closing in on another addition.

Nusa has been identified as a top target by Spurs and sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk this Thursday that they are closing in on his signature.

However, he won’t join up with the club this month as his desire has been clear and he wants to remain at Club Brugge until the end of the current campaign, in which they have reached the Europa Conference League knockout stage and Nusa has already scored four goals from 27 appearances.

This has been green lit by the Premier League side, who would then be able to welcome him in the summer.

A deal worth around £26 million is being discussed and the player has said yes to the move and given a verbal agreement on personal terms.

There is a risk of a hijack, though, and that is why they are pushing to get the deal done.

Tottenham taking advantage to beat Chelsea to Nusa

Chelsea have been huge admirers of Nusa and have discussed him as a potential target for this window, while Newcastle have also been recently linked.

However, Chelsea are not keen to put themselves in a difficult position with FFP and won’t move until player sales are completed.

This has left Tottenham with the upper hand and they are doing all they can to take advantage and win the race for the 18-year-old.

Postecoglou could also push for the club to move for Conor Gallagher, as he is seen as the “perfect Ange player” and there may be a late move if they believe they can convince the England international.

Sources have been clear that Gallagher is determined to stay at Chelsea this season and is enjoying playing under Mauricio Pochettino. He has been a key player for the Argentinian this season, making 27 appearances.

