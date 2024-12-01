Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of two Premier League sides hoping to secure the signature of highly-rated teenage midfielder Valentin Atangana from French side Reims in 2025.

The impressive 19-year-old came through the academy system with Les Rouges et Blancs before being promoted to the first team back in 2023 and is now a regular starter in their engine room.

Indeed, Atangana has started all 13 of Reims’ Ligue 1 outings this season as his side currently sit ninth in the French top flight but are only five points off third-placed Marseille.

As a defensive midfielder, Atangana is yet to register a goal or assist in 35 senior appearances for Reims but has been earning plenty of plaudits for his outstanding work in front of the back line.

He did, however, score on his debut for France Under-21 against Italy before also winning a penalty against Germany just a few days later to show he can be a threat going forward as well.

Tottenham, as reported by The Sun, are one of a whopping 26 teams to have sent scouts to watch Atangana in action last weekend, where he played 66 minutes in a 2-0 Ligue 1 loss to Lens.

Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on the teenager, with French media already likening Atangana to former Premier League and Champions League winner N’Golo Kante.

Atangana is currently contracted to Reims for another three seasons, although the Ligue 1 outfit may find it difficult to turn down a lucrative financial package from a Premier League club if a concrete offer is made.

Tottenham looking to repeat Pape Sarr trick

Spurs are no strangers to signing young midfield talent from France, having taken a major punt when they spent £14million to take Pape Sarr from Metz in 2021.

It’s now always been plain sailing for the 22-year-old during his time in north London but he started to show real improvements under Ange Postecoglou last season and has been impressive during the current campaign so far.

Sarr has scored six goals and added six assists in 68 matches for Tottenham in all competitions, although three of those strikes and two assists have come in 19 games this term.

He is also set for an extended run in the side due to Rodrigo Bentancur’s lengthy domestic ban and will almost certainly be in the starting line-up when Tottenham host Fulham on Sunday.

As for Atangana, the midfielder could expect a significant pay rise if he accepted a Premier League contract, although there is every chance that he could remain at Reims on loan before being integrated into the squad of his new club.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs in mix for Dortmund winger / Dorgu signing update

Yet another Englishman starring at Borussia Dortmund is attracting interest from the Premier League’s elite, with a report confirming Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all positioning themselves to strike.

Jamie Gittens is the player in question, with a fresh update from Sky Germany reporting that the winger’s superb season so far has put the Premier League’s elite clubs on red alert.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly leading the race for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, who is on the radar of Chelsea, but the Blues are not currently planning to push for another left-sided defender.

Spurs have a good left-back in their side in the form of Destiny Udogie but TBRFootball reports that the north London outfit want more competition for the Italy international and have now emerged as the firm leaders to sign Lecce man Dorgu.

IN FOCUS – What position should Tottenham prioritise for the January transfer window?