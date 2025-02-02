Tottenham announce £20.9m signing and launch stunning Chelsea raid 

Tottenham have officially unveiled Kevin Danso as their latest acquisition and the full details in his arrival have come to light, while plans are also in place to make it a defensive double by way of raiding Chelsea.

In the midst of a crippling injury crisis, Tottenham have been crying out for reinforcements in the winter window. Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky quickly arrived to the tune of £12.5m and after a long delay between signings one and two, a second new face has joined.

Via their official website, Tottenham confirmed 26-year-old centre-back, Kevin Danso, is now a Spurs player.

The 6ft 3in defender has joined on a six-month loan that contains an obligation to buy. As such, Danso’s move will be turned permanent in the summer, with Tottenham paying French side Lens €25m/$20.9m at that time.

Danso will wear the number four shirt in north London and per journalist Alasdair Gold, Danso SHOULD be available to feature against Liverpool in the League Cup on Thursday.

Spurs take a one-goal advantage up to Anfield for the second leg of their semi-final clash. With Radu Dragusin suffering a potentially serious knee injury, Danso could be required to make an immediate impact.

Gold reported on X: “[Danso] will be available to face Liverpool on Thursday night if his work permit is sorted by then which it should be.”

Chelsea raid to follow Kevin Danso signing?

Tottenham worked wonders to sign Danso after pulling off a late transfer hijack. The defender had looked on course to join Wolves who’d even gone as far as booking a medical for the Austrian.

However, it’s Spurs who’ve won the race and Ange Postecoglou’s side have already fixed their gaze on hijacking another centre-back deal.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi has the green light to find a new club before the February 3 deadline. Aston Villa have already sealed an agreement on personal terms with the 26-year-old, though Tottenham have mobilised.

Taking to X late on Saturday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed two things: 1) Spurs could sign a SECOND centre-back and 2) Tottenham have made contact for Disasi.

Romano wrote: “Aston Villa are insisting again for Axel Disasi with Chelsea, negotiations continue between clubs as player said yes days ago.

“Tottenham made contact today and could sign two centre backs, based on conditions; as Dragusin is injured.”

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is Disasi is still open to joining Villa despite the delay in getting a deal over the line.

As such, Spurs face an uphill battle to hijack the move, though they’ve already shown with Danso that hijacks aren’t beyond the club right now.

Tottenham had also explored a move for AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori earlier this week, though the England international rejected the chance to join Spurs.