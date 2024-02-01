Tottenham announce exit of star pushed out by one of Postecoglou’s winter signings

Tottenham have completed a deadline-beating deal with Sevilla that was reportedly sparked in part due to the arrival of one of Ange Postecoglou’s winter signings.

Tottenham were by far the busiest of the traditional ‘top six’ sides in the winter window with regards to arrivals and wasted no time wrapping up deals for Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner.

Dragusin arrived on a permanent deal from Genoa, while Werner joined via the loan route from RB Leipzig.

Werner has primarily been used in the left wing role thus far, though can provide cover for Son Heung-min and Richarlison up front if required.

As such, Alejo Veliz – who was signed from Rosario Central for roughly £13m last summer – was knocked a further notch down the pecking order.

According to the Athletic, Werner’s arrival emboldened Spurs to entertain loan bids for Veliz and the young Argentine has now completed a switch to Sevilla.

The move was announced on Tottenham’s official website, with Veliz now seeing out the season in Spain.

Veliz is still regarded highly in north London and as such, an option to buy has NOT been included in the agreement with Sevilla.

