Tottenham announce first new player who’ll join them in summer on five-year contract

Tottenham Hotspur have announced they have agreed to sign Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall in the summer.

Bergvall is celebrating his 18th birthday today (Friday) and also the fact that he is going to become a Tottenham player in the summer after they agreed to sign him from Djurgardens.

Bergvall has already played 29 times for Djurgardens at senior level – and before that, 12 times for IF Brommapojkarna – and earned his senior international debut for Sweden recently.

Regulations would have prevented him from joining Tottenham until he reached the age of 18, but now that he has, he will be able to link up with them once the next transfer window opens.

A transfer fee was reportedly agreed between Tottenham and Djurgardens this week starting from £8.5m.

Bergvall is therefore in line to become Tottenham’s first signing of the summer, since no other deals (such as any decision about the future of on-loan forward Timo Werner, whom Spurs have an option to buy from RB Leipzig) have been arranged yet.

The new Allsvenskan season in Sweden will commence in April, giving Bergvall a small window of opportunity to add to his appearances for Djurgardens.

On July 1, the teenager will officially become a Tottenham player, starting a contract that will last for five years.

Bergvall said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to sign for Tottenham and a dream to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“I have received an incredibly warm reception from the club and feel really welcome.”

In north London, he will be able to link up with his compatriot Dejan Kulusevski, who reportedly helped convince him to choose Tottenham.

Tottenham beat Barcelona to Bergvall

Before he made that decision, Bergvall was attracting serious interest from Barcelona, who believed they were in a good position to win the race for his signature.

Barcelona even invited him to tour their facilities, but so did Tottenham – and it is the Premier League outfit who have got the deal over the line.

Whether or not he will immediately go into their first team remains to be seen, but he has been progressing sufficiently in Sweden.

Tottenham’s current options in midfield include Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma.

Hojbjerg resisted the temptation of leaving in January but could yet leave the club in the summer, when there will only be one year remaining on his contract, and the same goes for Lo Celso.

Therefore, Tottenham could be modifying their midfield department for the long term, in which Bergvall will have a part to play.

