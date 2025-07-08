Tottenham announce latest signing and agree striker exit with telling clause

Tottenham have officially unveiled their third major signing of the summer, while a striker loan with a telling clause attached has also been agreed.

Tottenham’s first two signings of the summer were straightforward after the loan spells of Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel were turned permanent. Spurs have since sought to add more firepower to Thomas Frank’s ranks, though moves for Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo have not panned out.

That’s prompted Tottenham to lock on to West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and after their opening offer worth £50m was rejected, an improved second bid is on the way.

But before Kudus can arrive, signing number three has already been announced. Via their official website on Tuesday morning, Spurs confirmed Japanese centre-back, Kota Takai, has completed a transfer from Kawasaki Frontale.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kota Takai from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale, subject to international clearance and work permit.

“The Japan international defender has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2030.”

Spurs have paid £5m to Takai’s side Kawasaki Frontale which represents a record sale for the J League.

Nevertheless, Tottenham believe they’ve snagged a bargain and the versatile right-footer is equally comfortable playing at left centre-back as he is at right centre-back.

Takai has already racked up four senior caps for Japan and was named the J League’s best young player for the 2024 campaign.

Striker loan agreed

Elsewhere, Tottenham have agreed a deal to send forgotten striker, Alejo Veliz, out on loan once more.

The Argentine has featured just eight times for Spurs since arriving from Rosario Central in 2023. He was loaned to Sevilla and then Espanyol and will now return to Rosario Central in a third loan exit.

That is according to both TyC Sports and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Taking to X, Romano declared: “Alejo Veliz leaves Tottenham on loan again to join Argentine side Rosario Central, playing with Angel Di Maria.”

Providing insight into the agreement, TyC Sports stated the loan will run for one year and does NOT contain an option or obligation to buy.

That would suggest Tottenham still believe Veliz may have a future in north London. Further backing up that notion, Spurs have inserted a recall clause they can trigger at the end of 2025.

As such, and if Veliz rediscovers his form back in his homeland, Veliz may wind up returning to Spurs sooner than anticipated.

