Tottenham announce record-breaking striker signing, with arrival date, transfer fee revealed

Tottenham have officially confirmed the signing of a striker who has set a new transfer record, while his arrival date and expected transfer fee have both been revealed.

Tottenham completed arguably the most eye-catching deal of the winter window when landing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. However, the club have officially announced an out-of-window signing that has broken a transfer record.

Via their official website, Spurs confirmed the capture of highly-rated Republic of Ireland striker, Mason Melia.

The 17-year-old has sealed a permanent switch to north London, though his arrival will be delayed until January of 2026. Melia will be 18 years of age at that time and thus eligible to complete the move.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic for the transfer of Mason Melia.

“The 17-year-old forward has agreed a deal that will run until 2031 and will join us in January, 2026.”

And according to two separate sources, the striker’s deal will smash the record for the League of Ireland’s most expensive ever sale.

Taking to X, BBC reporter, Nizaar Kinsella, wrote: “Tottenham’s deal for striker Mason Melia, 17, is expected to be a record transfer out of the League of Ireland – worth in excess of £1million.”

Providing further insight into the finances, the Irish Mirror claimed the initial fee is worth €1.9m / £1.58m. However, there is scope for the deal to ultimately rise to around €4m / £3.33m pending add-ons.

Per the report, those add-ons relate to first-team appearance targets at Spurs along with Melia winning a senior Ireland cap.

Despite his age, Melia has already featured – and scored – for Ireland’s Under-19s. He was subsequently called up to the country’s Under-21s.

Tottenham gush at transfer coup

Tottenham certainly sounded pleased with their coup and with good reason given Melia’s exploits in his home country.

The club’s statement continued: “He set countless records during his first year in senior football – he became St Pats’ youngest-ever player and goalscorer when he netted on his debut against Wexford in the Leinster Senior Cup during January of that year, before becoming the League of Ireland Premier Division’s youngest scorer after scoring against UCD six months later.

“In November, 2023, just days after signing his first professional contract, he became the youngest player ever to play in an FAI Cup final when he helped his side defeat Bohemians to lift the trophy.

“A regular in St Pats’ UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying campaign last year, Mason recently became the youngest player ever to be named PFAI Young Player of the Year.

“He has made 54 senior appearances for St Pats in all competitions to date, scoring 10 goals.

“On the international stage, Mason has been a regular in the youth age groups for the Republic of Ireland, representing them at the 2023 European Under-17 Championship finals. He earned his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad in October, 2024.”

Latest Tottenham news – Mathys Tel…

In other news, and very encouragingly for Tottenham, a German source has claimed the only ‘problem’ Mathys Tel had at Bayern Munich was an inability to displace Harry Kane.

“I think it’s a very good move for all parties,” began Sky Germany’s Uli Koehler.

“The problem for Mathys was that when he came here (to Bayern) a couple of years ago he was so talented, he got time to play, even though he wasn’t always a starter, and the fans were excited about his game, he scored a lot of goals.

“But then in the last half year it didn’t work out that well anymore, so the big problem now is he needs time where he can play. Spurs give that time.

“So I think it’s a very, very good move for everybody despite the [Bayern] fans… they feel sad that he didn’t make it here.

“But I think it’s a lot of money for Bayern Munich for a player who was not a starter at all. I think for both sides it’s a perfect deal.”

Tottenham paid a €10m/£8.3m loan fee to sign Tel for six months, with the terms also containing a €60m option to buy. However, Tel must approve the move before Spurs can activate their option.

Spurs are covering the entirety of Tel’s salary during the initial loan.