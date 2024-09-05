Tottenham have announced a midfielder who holds two club records has been loaned to Belgian side Westerlo, while two first-team defenders have been omitted from Spurs’ Europa League squad.

The English transfer window slammed shut last Friday, though plenty of windows around the world have remained open.

Friday September 6 is deadline day in Belgium and top flight side Westerlo have completed the signing of Tottenham midfielder Alfie Devine with plenty of time to spare.

Devine, 20, holds two records at Tottenham which were both set on the same day.

The attacking midfielder became Tottenham’s youngest ever player in senior football when debuting in an FA Cup clash with Marine back in January of 2021.

Devine was aged just 16 years and 163 days at the time and wasted no time smashing a second record minutes after his introduction from the bench.

Indeed, when scoring the fifth of Tottenham’s five goals on the day, Devine also became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer at senior level.

Fast forward to the present day and the now 20-year-old remains highly regarded in north London even though his career hasn’t progressed as many might have hoped.

Devine was loaned to League One side Port Vale last term before being handed a tougher challenge when loaned to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle for the second half of the season.

Alfie Devine completed Westerlo loan after Spurs U-turn

Tottenham initially intended to integrate Devine into their first-team plans ahead of the 2024/25 season and the rising star appeared in five of six pre-season friendlies.

However, when the late decision was made to reverse course and loan Devine out, many of the Championship sides that were previously chasing his signature had already signed alternative targets.

As such, Devine’s options narrowed and a move to Belgium by way of Westerlo has now crossed the line.

The deal – a season-long loan with no option/obligation to buy – was confirmed by both Tottenham and Westerlo on Thursday afternoon.

Devine will now line up in the same eleven as centre-back Luka Vuskovic who is heading to Spurs in 2025.

Tottenham announced way back in September of 2023 they’d agreed a deal to sign highly-rated Croatian defender from Hajduk Split.

The deal was reported to be worth approximately £12m – a significant fee for a 16-year-old. Vuskovic will arrive in north London in the summer of 2025 and has already been capped at Under-19 level for Croatia.

He spent the second half of the 2023/24 season loaned from Hajduk Split to Polish side Radomiak Radom. Vuskovic was then loaned to Westerlo for the full 2024/25 season on July 9.

READ MORE: Seven sensational Tottenham teenagers who could end up saving Levy millions in the market

Tottenham axe two familiar faces from Europa squad

Elsewhere, Spurs have announced their Europa League squad for the upcoming expanded group phase.

Clubs are allowed to name 25 players, with four spots filled by club-trained stars.

However, following the exits of homegrown stars such as Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp, Tottenham only have two players eligible for the club-trained spots (goalkeeping duo Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman).

As such, Tottenham have been forced to name a reduced squad of just 23 and the end result is full-backs Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon have missed out.

With Emerson Royal sold to AC Milan and Spence not named, new signing Archie Gray may be in line to feature at right-back if and when Pedro Porro is rested and rotated.

Gray is a central midfielder by trade, though often spent time deputising at right-back with former club Leeds United.

TEST YOURSELF: The ultimate summer 2024 transfer window quiz: Can you get 25/25?

Tottenham Europa League squad in full

Goalkeepers: Guglielmo Vicario, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragușin, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison

Forwards: Son Heung-min, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison

Clubs can alter their Europa League squad ahead of the knockout stages after the January window closes.

DON’T MISS: Eberechi Eze exit clause to reactivate in 2025 as Romano clears up failed moves for Tottenham, Man City target