Tottenham announce surprise centre-back transfer after Postecoglou rolls the dice

Ange Postecoglou is another centre-back light after Tottenham officially confirmed a defender has left the club.

Spurs’ fantastic start to the season coincided with Postecoglou’s squad having a relatively clean bill of health. That all changed in the disastrous 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on November 6 that saw Micky van de Ven and James Maddison pick up significant injuries.

Van de Ven has only just returned to fitness, though his regular partner at the back, Cristian Romero, has also missed time through suspension.

What’s more, the Argentine is now sidelined with a hamstring issue that’s ruled him out until February.

In both players’ absence manager Postecoglou has generally selected full-backs in the central positions. Ben Davies and Emerson Royal were the go-to pairing, with Eric Dier regularly overlooked.

Dier has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich and Tottenham are now awaiting an official bid for the 29-year-old.

Elsewhere, the only other first-team centre-back Postecoglou could select is Ashley Phillips. However, Spurs have now confirmed the rising teenage star has left the club on a temporary basis.

Phillips joined Tottenham from Blackburn Rovers last summer in a deal worth roughly £2m. Despite Dier’s exit gathering pace and a move for Genoa’s Radu Dragusin not yet finalised, Tottenham have announced Phillips’ departure.

The England Under-19 international has joined Championship side Plymouth Argyle on a six-month loan. The news was confirmed on both Tottenham and Plymouth’s official websites.

While not clarified, it stands to reason an option to buy has not been included. Phillips was always viewed as a longer-term project when initially brought to Spurs six months ago.

Tottenham transfer window explodes into life

Phillips’ exit has crossed the line and it won’t be long before deals for Dragusin and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner follow.

Tottenham have scheduled a medical for Werner who’ll join on a six-month loan that contains an option to buy. The option is understood to be worth around £15.5m.

Dragusin, meanwhile, has agreed personal terms with Spurs and Fabrizio Romano revealed the state of play earlier on Monday.

“Negotiations are also ongoing between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin,” Romano told Caught Offside. “I told you recently that Spurs had already agreed personal terms with the talented young defender, and now positive contacts have taken place between the two clubs.

“The situation is that Genoa were starting with an asking price of around €35m (£30m), then down to €30m (£25.8m).

“Tottenham made an initial €23m verbal proposal, but they are now moving towards a higher fee. The deal is absolutely on, it’s progressing well and moving towards the crucial final stages.

“It’s not done yet, but it’s really concrete and Tottenham hope to sign Dragusin by next week.”

Per reports, Spurs are hopeful of settling on a fee of around €25m (£21.5m) plus add-ons for Dragusin that could take the deal nearer the €30m mark.

