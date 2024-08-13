Tottenham have officially confirmed two transfers have been completed, while another move involving Barcelona has been given the thumbs up, according to a report.

Spurs have splashed the cash this summer, with Archie Gray costing £40m to sign from Leeds United and Dominic Solanke requiring a package worth £65m to prise out of Bournemouth. Solanke’s deal is a new club record for Tottenham, surpassing the £60m (£50m plus £10m in add-ons) is cost to sign Richarlison in 2022.

Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall officially joined the club on July 1 after his deal was agreed in the winter window prior.

A similar type of move has been agreed for South Korean winger Yang Min-hyuk who’ll link up with his new Spurs teammates in the 2025 January window. Timo Werner was also re-signed via the loan route.

However, today’s update regards two confirmed exits and a third may well be in the works.

Emerson Royal completes AC Milan switch

Firstly, Tottenham officially confirmed right-back Emerson Royal has completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan.

The Serie A giant have paid €15m to sign the Brazil international and the deal reportedly contains a further €2m in add-ons.

Emerson has signed a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season at the San Siro.

Milan had initially hoped to pay little more than €10m for Emerson, though upped the ante to a more suitable sum after Alessandro Florenzi suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season.

Pedro Porro is the undisputed first choice for Ange Postecoglou at right-back. New signing Gray can cover the position, while Djed Spence is still on the books.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported Tottenham will explore the signing of a replacement for Emerson and a Manchester City star is on their radar.

Spurs striker joins Championship side

Elsewhere, Spurs have confirmed striker Dane Scarlett has joined Championship side Oxford United on a season-long loan.

The deal is not believed to contain an option/obligation to buy, meaning Scarlett will return to north London at season’s end.

Responding to the move, the 20-year-old told Oxford’s club media: “I’m over the moon to be here and I’m ready to get started.

“The team did really well last season (promoted to the Championship via League One play-offs), and I see an opportunity here for myself.

“Oxford for me was the best option to come and prove myself and show what I can do. I’m a team player that will look to bring goals and hopefully we can deliver this season.”

Barcelona transfer greenlit by Hansi Flick

Another Spurs star who could be on the move is left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is surplus to requirements following loan spells at Manchester United and Brentford last season.

Reguilon is in the final year of his Spurs deal and with no new contract expected, Tottenham hope to cash in while they still can.

Sky Sports recently confirmed Barcelona had identified Reguilon as a viable option to bolster their left-back ranks.

A fresh update from Spanish outlet Sport has revealed Barcelona boss, Hansi Flick, has given the green light to the move.

It’s stated a permanent deal for a ‘nominal fee’ is being sought. The idea of recouping a tiny fee for a player signed for a reported £32m (including add-ons) won’t warm hearts in north London.

But given Reguilon’s contract situation and the fact he’s unfancied by Postecoglou, any fee is better than losing Reguilon to free agency at season’s end.

Furthermore, a sale now would allow Tottenham to shift the player’s salary off the books one year ahead of time.

