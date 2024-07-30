Tottenham have officially confirmed two transfers have crossed the line and a third move could quickly follow on the back of an improved bid being lodged.

Tottenham have already completed a series of deals on both the arrivals and exits fronts. Archie Gray signed to the tune of £40m and the former Leeds United favourite has broken his silence when dispelling several myths surrounding his switch. Timo Werner has agreed to a second loan stint.

Elsewhere, fees have been collected from the sales of Joe Rodon (£10m) to Leeds and Troy Parrott (£6.7m) to AZ Alkmaar. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also joined Marseille on a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy.

Tottenham have now announced two more deals have been completed, with one an arrival and the other an exit.

Firstly, Spurs announced highly-rated South Korean winger, Yang Min-hyuk, has signed on the dotted line.

The 18-year-old has signed a six-year contract running until 2030. However, he won’t link up with his new Tottenham teammates until January of 2025.

Nonetheless, the signing of Yang is widely viewed as a coup for the club and the youngster is already a regular starter for Gangwon FC in the K League 1.

Indeed, the right-footer has returned impressive figures of 12 goal contributions in just 25 appearances this season despite his tender age.

Elsewhere, Spurs also confirmed winger Bryan Gil has joined Spanish side Girona on a season-long loan.

As part of the agreement, Gil has also agreed to extend his Spurs contract by 12 months, meaning his deal is now due to expire in 2026.

The purpose of that move was to ensure Tottenham can still find a buyer and collect a handy fee for the Spaniard this time next year.

A €15m/£12.6m release clause has also been inserted into Gil’s contract with Spurs. Girona – who’ll compete in next year’s Champions League – have first refusal on the clause once Gil’s loan spell concludes.

Tottenham patience pays off with Emerson Royal transfer

A third deal could quickly follow Gil and Yang’s moves following news AC Milan have raised the stakes for right-back Emerson Royal.

Milan suffered a brutal injury blow during pre-season when Alessandro Florenzi picked up a knee injury that requires surgery to fix.

According to Sky Italia, that has prompted Milan to improve their offer for Emerson from €10m/£8.5m to a fee in the €14m-€15m (£11.8m-£12.7m) range. Add-ons are also part of the bid and would take the final fee even higher.

Emerson, 25, has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A giant and is surplus to requirements in north London.

The suggestion in Sky Italia’s reporting was Milan’s upped offer will be good enough to seal a deal with Tottenham and a move could be finalised later this week.

