Fabio Paratici’s return to Tottenham Hotspur does not change their stance on targeting Antoine Semenyo, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Paratici is returning to the club in a sporting director role and it is often the case that he would be expected to focus primarily on targets from Italy. But, in the case of Semenyo, sources insist the Bournemouth player remains on their radar.

It is understood that other players are going to come into view of a similar style across 2026, and some may also come from within the Premier League as Thomas Frank will work closely with recruitment staff to ensure the potential signings have the right profile fit for his team.

Semenyo’s situation is a tricky one and signing him in January will be difficult because of the financial premium that will be expected.

He is rated between £80-100million by Bournemouth but it is thought that amount could change down the line, with unconfirmed reports of a release clause existing in his contract.

Sources around Bournemouth had been insisting there is no clause attached that could take him away at a reasonable fee but there has always been some scepticism in the game about that.

And now there are serious explorations from clubs to uncover the full reality of his current agreement.

Tottenham will be among those and our indications are that Paratici is on board with leading any pursuit of Semenyo, if he seems attainable.

Tottenham fighting Man Utd, Liverpool for Antoine Semenyo

TEAMtalk revealed on October 9 that Spurs want to properly assess the level of competition for the winger before firmly committing to a bid next year.

Spurs hold the strongest interest in Semenyo, but they are not alone in pursuing him. Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa are all tracking him too.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this month that Spurs are plotting a major bid to try and win the chase for Semenyo.

We understand Man Utd are big admirers of the Ghana international, viewing him as a great long-term signing regardless of whether Ruben Amorim stays in charge or is sacked.

Liverpool, meanwhile, view Semenyo as an ideal successor for Mo Salah on the right flank, ready for when the Anfield icon decides to hang up his boots.

Semenyo hired a performance coach over the summer to take his game to the next level, and the decision has worked wonders. He was a lethal player last season but is even more effective now.

He has already notched six goals and three assists in eight appearances this term, a tally which includes braces against Liverpool and Fulham.

