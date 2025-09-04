Tottenham reportedly asked about the signing of a “generational” midfielder in the summer, and it’s believed a “big move” could come in the future.

Spurs were busy both making signings and trying to make more in the final days of the summer window. Three days before the deadline, they snapped up Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, and they then landed Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on the final day of the window.

They also had eyes on Ademola Lookman, Rafael Leao and Malick Fofana, all to further transform their attack.

But amid injuries in the midfield, Tottenham also looked to Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who TEAMtalk sources have previously suggested will command an £80million fee.

According to TBRFootball, both Tottenham and Manchester United approached the Eagles for Wharton, but were turned away, with neither the club nor player wanting to entertain the move – on the player’s side due to a desire to stay consistent and make England’s World Cup squad.

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey said: “Wharton is one of those generational players where Europe’s big clubs are in regular contact – they don’t want to miss out.

“Palace are firm in their response, they never entertained the prospect of a departure this summer and they made that known.

“I am told the player himself and his people are aware of the interest, but there are no signs of him wanting to leave. He is focused on having a full season with Palace and making England’s World Cup squad. That’s it.

“Palace and Wharton know if he continues his progress there will be big moves in the future, but that is for then and not now.”

January approach possible

TEAMtalk is indeed aware that a big move could come for Wharton, potentially as soon as January.

Sources have stated that both United and Chelsea are preparing bids for Wharton then, potentially exceeding £50million.

Whether Tottenham are also part of that group remains to be seen.

However, TEAMtalk is aware that United were pushed back by Palace’s £80million stance on Wharton in the summer.

Tottenham round-up: Frank honesty lured Simons in

Summer Tottenham signing Simons has revealed the honesty of boss Thomas Frank helped to convince him to join.

“The manager told me a lot. Positive things, but also things I need to improve. It’s fantastic how he sees football, how he wants to make players better. Spurs is the right place for me to develop,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spurs are considering returning for Lyon winger Fofana in January after the French club turned away their late summer approach as they had no time to secure a replacement.

And, Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale has revealed he “feels very sorry” for Kolo Muani, as while he joined Tottenham on deadline day, he was “attached” to Juventus and would have much preferred to have gone there.

