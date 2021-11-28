Tottenham, Arsenal alerted to major price drop as new striker plan emerges

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic will be available to Tottenham and Arsenal for a cut-price fee if they wait until next summer to sign him, according to a report.

The Serbia international has made his name in Italy following his move from his home country in 2018. In fact, he has scored 44 goals in 99 games as he approaches his milestone of appearances.

But with his form has come significant transfer interest from elsewhere. Indeed, Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly the leading candidates to sign him from the Premier League.

However, the Mail on Sunday has reported that Manchester United have also kept tabs on Vlahovic.

In any case, he is set to move on from Florence after refusing the offer of a new contract. The 21-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023, but Fiorentina would rather sell up in 2022 rather than risk losing him for free.

The Mail on Sunday‘s report adds that Fiorentina want £55million for Vlahovic in January.

However, Corriere della Sera claims in another report that his price will drop to a ‘maximum’ of €40million (£34million) at the end of the season.

Fiorentina are aware that, with only one year left on his deal by that point, they cannot command above £50million like they can in January.

Spurs to win the Dusan Vlahovic race Spurs will reportedly win the race for Dusan Kulusevski thanks to a Daniel Levy masterstroke, with more news on Dejan Kulusevski and Weston Mckennie.

Nevertheless, €40million would present significant profit on the player they signed from Partizan Belgrade in 2018.

He would also be an exciting addition to the Premier League at only 21 years of age.

Bielsa departure talk grows as Leeds United worries mount

Vlahovic ranks as one of the top scorers across Europe’s top leagues in 2021, along with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah.

However, as well as Tottenham and Arsenal, Vlahovic has transfer interest from elsewhere in Italy.

Further transfer interest in Vlahovic

Juventus are the leading Serie A contenders to sign him, either in January or next summer.

However, AC Milan have also emerged as an option, amid their Serie A title credentials this season.

Vlahovic is a star for his country as well as Fiorentina, scoring seven goals in 14 games for Serbia.

READ MORE: Tottenham urged to ‘go all out’ for ‘phenomenal’ Man Utd, Chelsea target