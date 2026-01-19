Tottenham have approached a legendary figure within the game to become their next permanent manager after the ultra-reliable David Ornstein confirmed it’s a matter of when and not if Thomas Frank is sacked.

Frank’s tenure in north London can only be described as disastrous and mercifully, it’s about to end. That’s according to trusted reporter Ornstein who dropped the bombshell when reporting for NBC Sports.

Ornstein acknoweldged the fans have turned on Frank before revealing much of Tottenham’s hierarchy are through with the Dane too.

There’s also mass discontent among the players who are dissatisfied with Frank. Ornstein claimed there’s always a chance of a remarkable U-turn, but as it stands, Frank remaining in situ for the long haul is “improbable” and it’s now a matter of “when and not if” he’s fired.

Both Ornstein and our own insider, Fraser Fletcher, have been told Frank will still be in charge for Spurs’ Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

All bets are off beyond tomorrow night’s encounter, however, and attention has already turned to who’ll take the reins.

The recently-appointed John Heitinga would be an obvious choice to take charge in an interim capacity. Beyond Heitinga, Spanish outlet Fichajes state Tottenham have aimed high by making a move for legendary midfielder and former Barcelona boss, Xavi.

They stated both Man Utd and Tottenham have launched enquiries into hiring Xavi, though Fabrizio Romano has declared United will place great emphasis on Premier League experience when hiring their next permanent manager, which Xavi obviously doesn’t possess.

That could be good news for Spurs, and Xavi – who has remained out of work since leaving Barcelona in 2024 – is actively seeking a route back into management.

Furthermore, it’s been widely reported in the past that the 45-year-old would love to manage in the Premier League and has been learning English.

After assessing Man Utd’s own attempts to hire Xavi, Fichajes added: ‘The other major contender is Tottenham, where Thomas Frank’s future hangs by a thread.

‘Poor results and inconsistent form have generated serious doubts within the London club’s hierarchy.

‘Tottenham believe it’s time to explore different profiles. The option of Xavi Hernández is gaining traction due to his ability to build medium-term projects and develop young talent, one of the club’s historical cornerstones.

‘Tottenham are looking for a manager who can bring back enthusiasm and competitiveness. In that regard, the name of Xavi Hernández is generating internal consensus as an ambitious choice, although not without risk due to his lack of previous Premier League experience.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Who else are Tottenham looking at?

The Independent recently revealed Tottenham have explored a move for Xabi Alonso who recently departed Real Madrid.

However, TEAMtalk reporter, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Alonso has shown little enthusiasm for taking over in north London. The expectation is Alonso has his eyes on a bigger job – potentially Liverpool if Arne Slot is removed.

READ MORE: FSG reach decision on sacking Arne Slot after Liverpool fans turn and damning Hodgson comparison

Elsewhere, we can confirm Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Mauricio Pochettino have come under consideration.

Despite his situation at Crystal Palace turning sour, Glasner is expected to see out the season at Selhurst Park.

Iraola won’t be leaving Bournemouth mid-season either, while Pochettino has a World Cup on home soil with the USA on the horizon.

As such, and in the event Ornstein is right and Frank is fired sooner rather than later, Spurs may find themselves copying Man Utd and appointing an interim manager to see out the season before hiring a permanent boss in the summer.

Of course, the alternative to that is appointing a manager who is available right now… such as Xavi.

Latest Tottenham news – Two deals with Liverpool…

In other news, Tottenham have shown shock interest in signing a Liverpool player who has been a regular starter for Arne Slot of late, and whose exit would leave a concerning void at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are ready to go big for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven and are planning a massive bid to bring him to Anfield, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk whether Spurs could sell the Dutchman.

READ MORE: The 10 biggest transfers in the January 2026 window: Gallagher in top three after Tottenham move