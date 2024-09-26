Tottenham attacker being lined up as ‘heavyweight’ signing after dream move mooted

Former Brazil international Edmundo claims Tottenham striker Richarlison is on the radar of another club, with the potential of a major transfer being on the cards.

The Brazilian forward is once again on the sidelines through injury as his side prepare to face Qarabag FK in their Europa League opener on Thursday night.

Richarlison has been out with an unspecified injury since before the Newcastle game and there is currently no timeline on a potential return for the 27-year-old.

Being consistently available for selection has proved to be a major issue for Richarlison since his £60million switch from Everton in 2022, with the striker featuring 68 times in total for the club so far.

The addition of new club-record signing Dominic Solanke immediately sparked rumours that Tottenham will look to cash in on Richarlison, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League showing significant interest. However, speaking on his YouTube channel (as relayed by CNN Brasil), Edmundo spoke about the forward as an option for Vasco da Gama.

Edmundo graduated from the Brazilian club’s academy and had four spells with their first team. He’s backing his former club to bolster their squad in 2025 and insists Richarlison is on their list.

He said: “Now, the idea is to keep all the main players and hire two or three heavyweight players. One for the defence, one for the midfield and two for the attack. Heavyweight like Richarlison. I’m dreaming and I can guarantee that 2025 will be different.”

CNN Brasil does point out that Edmundo has close ties with Vasco da Gama president Pedrinho, so there is every chance that he has the inside track on a potential high-profile transfer.

Tottenham tipped to cash in on Richarlison

It’s not the first time Richarlison has been linked with a move to Vasco, although his entourage were quick to dismiss those rumours over the summer.

Indeed, the player himself was quick to dismiss a Spurs exit over the summer when asked about his future, telling ESPN Brasil: “There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian national team and in the Premier League speaks louder.”

Since joining Tottenham, Richarlison has been hit with no fewer than six injuries to his calf, hamstring, groin, and knee and missed well over 20 matches in total.

Having available for the start of the Europa League would have been a major bonus for Postecoglou in terms of squad rotation, but it likely means that Solanke and Son will have to share the load as the main striker until he returns.

Quite what happens in January remains to be seen but if Tottenham do receive a significant offer for his services, whether it’s from Brazil or Saudi Arabia, then there is every chance they will accept it for a player who has not justified his weighty price tag.

Son speaks on Tottenham future as shock Vicario exit mooted

In other Tottenham news, skipper Son Heung-min has revealed that he is yet to hold talks with Spurs over a new contract, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who does have the option to extend his deal by a further year, was asked about his contract situation in a press conference ahead of the Qarabag clash and spoke openly about his future.

Meanwhile, a shock new report suggests that Tottenham are considering an audacious swap deal that would see under-fire goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario head back to Italy and join Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants are looking for a long-term replacement for veteran stopper Yann Sommer and view Italy international Vicario as the perfect candidate.

However, it’s claimed that Spurs are debating over whether to sign an established France international defender as part of an exchange deal.

IN FOCUS – Richarlison failing to make his mark at Tottenham

Back to Richarlison and his struggles in north London. The stats show that he has a goal every 4.5 games for Tottenham, which is nowhere near good enough for a £60m signing.

Richarlison overall stats at Tottenham

Yes, he had Harry Kane to contend with in his first season at the club, while things did improve during the 2023/24 campaign as 12 of those goals came last term.

However, the best ability is availability and those injury problems could end up deciding what the future holds next for the former Toffees frontman.

