Tottenham attacker promised more minutes after rejecting multiple offers to leave in winter window

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly promised Bryan Gil that he will given more minutes to show his talents in the second half of the campaign after the attacker turned down multiple offers for his signature during the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger was made available for transfer by the club during January but decided to stay put in north London and fight for his place.

Gil had offers from his homeland, including Sevilla, and was also linked with switches to Brighton, Brentford, Lazio and Fiorentina.

However, he feels that he still has plenty to offer after not being given the chances under previous regimes.

And Football Insider reports that Ange Postecoglou is prepared to reward the player’s hunger to succeed in north London by giving him more chances to showcase his abilities.

Indeed, Gil was introduced from the bench again as Tottenham conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

That was his 11th appearance in all competitions this season, although he is yet to register a goal or an assist.

Gil joined Spurs in 2021 for a £21million fee but he has struggled to settle in London and has been loaned back to Spanish sides Valencia and Sevilla in 2022 and 2023.

His chances of regular action this season also suffered a blow after the club first signed James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson in the summer transfer window and then poached Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig in January.

Gil operates best from the right flank but has Dejan Kulusevski and Johnson ahead of him for that role, although he can also play as No.10 – a position Maddison, when fit, has made his own.

IN FOCUS: Ten incredible signings that could come to the Premier League this summer: Osimhen, Neves and more…

Tough to see where Gil gets his chances

And while Postecoglou’s reported promise is an admirable one, it’s tough to see where the Spaniard will get his chances to play more regularly.

Tottenham are out of both cups, having lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup recently, leaving Postecoglou’s men only playing one game a week in the Premier League between now and the end of the campaign.

That leaves Gil scrapping for minutes at the end of games, especially if Solomon makes a return from his long-term injury any time soon, while skipper Son Heung-min will be back from the Asia Cup this month.

To that end, it appears Tottenham will almost certainly try and cash in on the player this summer, despite his desire to stay.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action next weekend when they host Brighton in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford: Incredible Tottenham move tipped as Man Utd star is urged to snub Arsenal due to one factor