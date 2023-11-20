Tottenham attacker tops transfer shortlist of Serie A side who want shock buying option in loan bid

Not only do Bologna want to sign Alejo Veliz on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, but they also want to have an option to buy him in the summer, according to reports.

Veliz is currently knocking on the door for first-team opportunities at Tottenham after they bought him from Rosario Central in August. At the age of 20, he is regarded as a long-term prospect for his new employers.

However, he might have to go on loan elsewhere to develop, which has convinced Bologna to try and take him when the January transfer window opens.

Veliz already had suitors in Serie A before Tottenham won the race to sign him. Now, Bologna are aiming to add him to their squad for the second half of the season.

But an intriguing update from Corriere Di Bologna has revealed a twist in their pursuit: they want to have an option to buy Veliz after his proposed loan spell.

The report confirms Veliz is Bologna’s top target to add to their attack as things stand. Should they succeed in taking him on loan, they want the right to sign him permanently afterwards.

However, that could cause a stumbling block in negotiations. Tottenham have Veliz under contract until 2029, so would be reluctant to lose him so soon.

The Argentina under-20 international has only played three times in the Premier League so far and never as a starter, so may indeed need a loan elsewhere, but perhaps not at the risk of having to cash in on him after.

Corriere Di Bologna adds that Thiago Motta’s side have other targets on their shortlist to turn to – precisely Robert Bozenik from Boavista, Toni Martinez from Porto, Fotis Ioannidis from Panathinaikos and Marco Nasti, who is on loan at Bari from AC Milan – if the Veliz option crumbles.

In that case, Tottenham might have to find another club willing to take Veliz on a temporary basis to prevent him from stagnating.

He previously showed his potential while scoring 19 goals from 63 appearances for Rosario and has supposedly been impressing Ange Postecoglou in training, but is yet to become a preferred option for Tottenham.

Celtic transfer could help Postecoglou plan

All is not lost on the Veliz to Bologna front – far from it, indeed.

The report has explained how the Serie A side intend to make room for a new attacker in their squad by offloading one of their current players in that department.

The likely casualty will be Sydney van Hooijdonk, who coincidentally is being tipped for a transfer to Postecoglou’s former club Celtic.

According to Corriere Di Bologna, Celtic have started asking for information about the 23-year-old.

If they can get their hands on him, Bologna will be able to step up their pursuit of Veliz – or anyone else who could compete with Joshua Zirkzee for a place in their attack.

