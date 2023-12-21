Tottenham awaiting green light from Todibo in order to pounce on Man Utd target in January

Tottenham will turn to other defensive targets if they do not get encouragement around Jean-Claire Todibo within the next few weeks, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Their early move to find out more about his club situation is sparked by an opportunity to beat rivals to his signature in the market when it reopens next month.

Sources are skeptical over whether Nice are likely to entertain an urge to deal quickly with firm interest in one of their best players, at a time when they are challenging Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

Indeed, Nice are currently second in the league, five points behind the serial title winners.

And the situation is obviously complicated by the fact Todibo, 23, is currently owned by INEOS – who are about to gain a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United. And United would like to sign him.

If it looks like negotiations are going to be difficult and lengthy, Spurs will not look to waste time and could put Todibo on hold until later in the year – as they want a new defensive signing on board by the middle of the month, ideally.

They have other targets in mind already, with Everton’s Ben Godfrey, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Benfica’s Morato, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Genoa’s Radu Dragusin all options to have been explored so far.

TEAMtalk revealed in November how Man United would be more likely to enter the picture to sign Todibo in the summer, as a winter deal would prove too tricky financially.

That stance is being underlined right now as it is reported that United’s chances of doing any significant January business is slim.

Todibo could push for Spurs in January

One thing that could change the picture in Tottenham’s favour, though, is if Todibo pushes for the move to Spurs.

It is no surprise he is keen on the move, as a switch to the Premier League club would be a significant uplift in status and wages.

But he is also believed to be keen on the fact Ange Postecoglou has such an obvious way of trying to achieve success and sources say the understanding of a team ethic and a club vision is going to be key to him choosing his next club.

It has been reported that Spurs could push towards the £40million mark to sign Todibo, but sources indicate that the financial element is not the main concern from Tottenham’s end of any potential deal – it is more about timing and giving their squad a boost early in the new year.

