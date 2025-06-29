Tottenham should make a ruthless call on Son Heung-min, according to a senior journalist who has also detailed the unwinnable outcome Spurs find themselves in with another star.

Son is unquestionably the greatest South Korean footballer of all time, likely the No 1 Asian footballer of all time, and ranks extremely highly amongst the finest to pull on a Tottenham shirt.

The forward sits fifth in the club’s all-time top scorers chart with 173 goals, behind only Harry Kane (280), Jimmy Greaves (268), Bobby Smith (208) and Martin Chivers (174).

He’s also the club’s all-time leading assister in the Premier League era with 77 despite not joining the club until the age of 23.

Son finally lifted his first major honour in a Spurs shirt when winning the Europa League in May. However, while it wound up being a successful season for the club, Son’s individual fortunes suffered.

Injuries hampered his season at points, though in 46 appearances he scored just 11 goals. That was Son’s lowest goals return since his first season in north London.

Son is contracted to Tottenham for one more season but according to Dan Kilpatrick, the club would be wise to sanction a sale at a very opportune and brutally ruthless time.

“He’s won his trophy now, he’s got that moment and has a year on his contract,” said Kilpatrick who is the Deputy News Editor with The Athletic. “But I think it’s fair to say there was a decline last season.

“Even considering the conditions of the team he wasn’t the same Son we knew before.

“So I think it might make sense for all parties if he were to move on in the summer AFTER they’ve been on the Korea tour.

“That’s the key point, they’re not going to let him go before they’ve done that.”

Cristian Romero situation unwinnable for Spurs

Touching on the situation of centre-back Romero who has been linked with both Madrid clubs, Kilpatrick added: “For Romero I think it would be a bad message for Spurs to sell their World Cup-winning captain at this point.

“They’re looking to kick on and build on the Europa League success but he’s got two years on his contract and there’s no really good outcome for Spurs in this one.

“Either they sell him now and bank big money or they run the risk of him running it down and then being over a barrel in a year or 18 months’ time.

“So I think they have to consider any really good offers for Romero this summer. But the way he played in the Europa League I think he showed he’s a winner, he’s a leader.

“Spurs haven’t had many of them over the years, they don’t have many of them in the squad now, so they won’t want to lose the one they’ve got.”

