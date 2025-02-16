Tottenham have been backed to move for a Premier League manager who ‘would leave’ his current club, if Daniel Levy does decide to end Ange Postecoglou’s tenure in north London.

Spurs have endured a tough season, failing to secure a win in their last seven home league matches (D2 L5), making it their worst run in the top flight since 2008 – which is, ironically, the last year they won a trophy.

Postecoglou‘s men currently sit 15th in the table after dropping down a place following Everton’s win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and they remain just 10 points above the relegation places.

A win on Sunday at home to Manchester United though could see them reach the heady heights of 12th – given their far superior goal difference over teams around them.

However, the pressure remains firmly on Postecoglou after Tottenham exited both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last week and also have just one win in their last eight Premier League outings.

To that end, several names continue to be linked with the Australian’s job, including the likes of Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraolo, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and former Borussia Dortmund chief Edin Terzic.

However, ESPN journalist James Olley suggests that Fulham’s Marco Silva could emerge as a strong candidate for the job.

Olley states that Silva, who has built a solid reputation at Craven Cottage after previously struggling at Everton, would be open to making the move to north London if Levy came calling.

The reporter also pointed out that the Portuguese coach has previously expressed interest in joining Chelsea, indicating his desire to step up another level in the coaching ranks.

Speaking on ESPN’s The Football Reporters, Olley said: “I think Marco Silva is another interesting option. I think that he would leave Fulham. I think he was quite keen to go to Chelsea, had they made a concerted effort to appoint him in the past. So I think he’s ambitious Silva.

“I think, obviously Fulham, I’m sure, would fight tooth and nail to keep him, but I can see a scenario where Marco Silva certainly courts some interest if there’s a possibility of that.”

Silva taking Fulham to the next level

Since taking over at Fulham in 2021, Silva has certainly transformed the club’s fortunes.

The 47-year-old fomer Hully City and Watford chief guided them straight back to the Premier League in the 2021/22 campiagn as they won the Championship, scoring a remarkable 106 goals in the process.

In their first season back in the top flight, Fulham achieved a impressive 10th-place finish, while Silva rejected big-money offers from Saudi Pro League clubs to remain in charge at Craven Cottage. He also led the club to their first-ever League Cup semi-final, where they were narrowly defeated by Liverpool.

Last season was not quite at the same level with a 13th-placed finish, but the Cottagers are going well again this time around and currently sit eighth – just five points off the top four.

The main concern for Tottenham though would arguably be the last time he took a step up, in terms of size of club, when he took charge at Everton in 2018.

Silva won just 24 of his 60 games in charge, with a win percentage of just 40%, and was dismissed in December 2019 after a crushing Merseyside derby defeat that left the Toffees in the relegation zone.

That surely has be taken into consideration, giving the club’s curent predicament down at the wrong end of the table.

