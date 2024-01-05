Tottenham beaten as Fabrizio Romano confirms rival offer will seal fantastic coup

Tottenham will miss out on the signing of a thriving Ajax youngster after Fabrizio Romano confirmed which club have cast Spurs aside.

The priority at Spurs this month is signing a top class centre-half. Jean-Clair Todibo was targeted and talks with Nice were held, though fears negotiations would drag on sparked a Tottenham re-think.

Ange Postecoglou has publicly declared his wish for the new signing to be wrapped up nice and early in the window. That led to Tottenham shifting their attention to Genoa’s Radu Dragusin and an agreement on personal terms is believe to be in place.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Spurs opened the bidding at €23m. Genoa’s asking price is €30m.

Eye-catching comments from the player’s agent when suggesting Dragusin doesn’t actually want to move then surfaced. However, there may be more to those quotes than meets the eye…

In any case, Spurs are also targeting a winger if financially viable and had also set their sights on landing Ajax youngster, Stanis Idumbo Muzambo.

The 18-year-old plays for Ajax’s development side Jong Ajax and has earned rave reviews for his displays this term.

Muzambo operates primarily as an attacking midfielder, though can also play on the left wing when required.

But unfortunately for Ajax, the teen starlet is out of contract at season’s end and has let it be known he won’t sign an extension. As such, a winter window sale to ensure Ajax collected a fee was on the cards.

Monaco, Sevilla and Tottenham all registered their interest in the player. Indeed, Romano revealed in late-December that Spurs and Sevilla were “both set to present proposals”.

According to a fresh update from the trusted reporter on Friday, it’s Sevilla who are set to win the race.

Muzambo poised to fly to Seville with agreement imminent

Taking to X, Romano revealed Sevilla are “close to reaching the agreement” to sign Muzambo.

He added: “Agreement being closed on permanent deal, still waiting on some details then player will travel to Spain as soon as agreed.”

How much Ajax will receive in the deal wasn’t specified. Nonetheless, what is clear is if Spurs did in fact table a proposal, it did not do enough to swing a deal their way.

Muzambo was born in France but grew up in Belgium and has represented Belgium at various age groups in international football.

Whether Tottenham will look back on their transfer miss with regret in the years to come will hinge on how Muzambo develops during his time in Seville.

