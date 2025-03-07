Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on a former Everton flop currently starring in Italy, with a view to making a surprise bid for the attacker in the summer transfer window.

It’s expected to be a busy summer of ins and outs in north London, whether Ange Postecoglou keeps his job or not and, according to reports that surfaced on Friday, Spurs could add an attacker to their squad who struggled during four years at Goodison Park.

Italy international striker Moise Kean is the player in question, with the 25-year-old currently excelling at Fiorentina and finally showcasing the talents that Everton forked out an initial £25million for back in 2019.

After scoring just four goals in 39 games in competitions for the Toffees, sandwiched in between loan stints at PSG and his old club Juventus, the forward rejoined Juve on a permanent deal in 2023.

Having struggled to make a mark back in Turin, Kean moved to Florence last summer and has not looked back – notching an impressive 19 goals in 31 games in competitions this season.

That eye-catching form has led to significant interest in his services again, with GiveMeSport claiming that Tottenham have asked to be ‘kept in a loop’ regarding the player’s future.

Spurs are certainly in the market for more attacking depth, with the addition of a new No.9 one of their man focuses due to the injury struggles of both Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

Loan signing Mathys Tel has also struggled to adapt to English football so far, which could lead to Spurs deciding against taking up their option to sign the young French forward.

To that end, a move for a player who has previous Premier League experience – albeit with not great success – could be a wise decision, especially given how Kean’s game has clearly moved to another level since quitting Merseyside.

The report adds that Kean currently has a £44m (€52m / $57m) release clause in his contract, which appears to be more than reasonable for a 25-year-old international player excelling in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

However, GiveMeSport goes on to add that Tottenham are not the only English club keeping tabs on Kean, with Newcastle United and West Ham United also keen – while Arsenal have also been credited with an interest.

Moise Kean profile since leaving Everton

By Samuel Bannister

August 31, 2021: After a 17-goal loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Everton send Kean back to Juventus on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

September 11, 2021: Massimiliano Allegri gives Kean his second Juventus debut, but he commits an error leading to the decisive goal in a loss to Napoli.

September 22, 2021: To mark his first start since returning to Juventus, Kean scores against Spezia.

December 8, 2021: Kean scores his first goal in the Champions League in Juventus colours to seal a win over Malmo.

April 25, 2022: Kean scores his sixth and final goal of his first season back at Juventus.

May 11, 2022: Juventus lose the Coppa Italia final to Inter, with Kean playing as a substitute.

October 21, 2022: After 13 appearances without a goal at the start of the season, Kean opens his account for 2022/23 with a goal against Empoli.

November 13, 2022: Kean scores a brace against Lazio, the first of his second spell at Juventus.

March 5, 2023: Kean gets sent off just one minute after coming on against Roma.

April 1, 2023: A goal against Verona turns out to be the last of the season (8) for Kean.

January 30, 2024: A loan move to Atletico Madrid collapses for Kean due to an issue in his medical.

May 12, 2024: Kean makes his final appearance for Juventus, having failed to score at all in his final season.

July 9, 2024: Fiorentina buy Kean from Juventus for €13m rising to €18m.

August 17, 2024: Kean completes all 90 minutes of his Fiorentina debut against Parma.

August 22, 2024: Kean scores his first Fiorentina goal in a Conference League qualifier against Puskas AFC.

November 10, 2024: Kean scores his first senior hat-trick against Hellas Verona.

December 4, 2024: Kean scores in normal time, but misses a penalty in the shootout as Fiorentina are knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli.

December 5, 2024: Kean is named the Serie A Player of the Month for November – two years after last winning the prize – after scoring five goals in three games.

February 6, 2025: A brace by Kean helps Fiorentina to a 2-0 win over reigning champions Inter.

February 23, 2025: Kean collapses on the pitch while playing against Hellas Verona, but is later discharged from hospital.

