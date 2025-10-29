Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make a huge offer for a West Ham United star that Nuno simply cannot sell, according to a sensational report, but TEAMtalk believes that it is very unlikely that Thomas Frank will be able to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

Spurs and West Ham are bitter London rivals, and while the former is going from strength to strength, the latter is struggling. Under manager Thomas Frank, Tottenham are third in the Premier League table at the moment and have picked up five points from three matches in the Champions League, while West Ham continue to struggle for points despite replacing Graham Potter with Nuno as the manager in late September.

Jarrod Bowen has been West Ham’s shining light this season and has been the Hammers’ best player with three goals and one assist in nine Premier League matches.

The 28-year-old, who is a versatile player and operates as a right-winger or centre-forward, scored 14 goals and gave 10 assists in 36 matches in all competitions for West Ham last season.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham, who signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham in the summer of 2025, have taken a shine to Bowen and ‘are offering €60 million (£53m, $70m)’ for the England international.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Tottenham have ‘emerged as a clear candidate’ to sign Bowen and are ‘prepared to offer up to €60million (£53m, $70m) to convince West Ham’ to sell them their prized asset.

West Ham ‘are not ruling out a sale if they receive an offer that meets their expectations’, according to the report, which has noted that Tottenham view Bowen ‘as a high-impact signing’.

Bowen has been on the books of West Ham since January 2020 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2030.

The attacker has made 248 appearances for West Ham so far in his career, scoring 77 goals and giving 53 assists in the process.

Any truth in Jarrod Bowen from West Ham to Tottenham rumour?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so one has to take the rumour that Tottenham are planning a bid for Bowen with a pinch of salt.

It would be remiss to suggest that Tottenham would not at least admire Bowen, given how good he has been over the years for West Ham, but it is very unlikely that last season’s Europa League winners will feel that they will be able to sign him.

There have been historical links, too, with transfer journalist Graeme Bailey reporting on HITC in June 2024 that Tottenham wanted to sign Bowen at the time.

Tottenham made ‘an enquiry’ for Bowen, with West Ham telling their London and Premier League rivals that ‘it would take a bid in the region of £150million (€170.4m, $198.3m) for the Hammers to even consider the sale of Bowen’.

It was again Bailey who reported on TBR in April 2025 that Tottenham were in ‘constant contact about Bowen – both with West Ham and the forward’s representatives’, but no move materialised.

Tottenham and West Ham are bitter London rivals, and the Hammers fans would loathe to see their prized asset make the switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

English actor Danny Dyer publicly said in May 2025 that his son-in-law, Jarrod Bowen, would not join Tottenham.

Dyer said on Channel Four: “Let me tell you something now, he certainly won’t be going to Spurs.

“If he was ever going to leave, he would never go to Tottenham.

“No, listen, I would never stand in the way of his career. I have no right to do that.

“But he’s an incredible human being, an incredible player, he’s not a man that should sit on the bench.

“Chelsea, why would he come to a smaller club? Liverpool have got Mo Salah…

“We need a good season [next] year. I won’t blame him slipping off.

“But West Ham need to have a good season. In answer to your question, the geezer’s not going nowhere!”

With West Ham second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment, it is unthinkable that manager Nuno would be willing to sell Bowen.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that West Ham have no plans whatsoever to sell Bowen in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Lucas Paqueta wants to leave West Ham, who are not going to put themselves in a position where they lose two of their best players at the same time.

However, we understand that Bowen would not be against leaving West Ham if they are on their way down.

