Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told Spurs that their “biggest mistake” could be rectified through the signing of a player he feels they should land.

The north London club’s fortunes have been up and down this term. While they’ve hovered around the top four at times, they’re currently 11th in the Premier League and there’s a level of pressure on Thomas Frank.

It is still not felt the Tottenham boss knows who features in his best side, and constant chopping and changing can’t help his players feel settled.

Seven different midfielders have been used this term and one more could be set to join.

Indeed, there’s speculation over a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, with former Spurs scout King feeling that transfer would rectify a huge mistake by the club.

He told Tottenham News: “He’s been told by Atletico that he’s not part of their plans. Spurs should have signed him when he left Chelsea, that was their biggest mistake.

“If he becomes available either on loan or on a permanent deal, he would certainly do well.

“By the time they get him in, there’s a fair chance that [James] Maddison will be back, and I think when they’ve played for England together over the years, they’ve always done well.

“That kind of quality, you’ve got to be looking for. I think he would jump at coming back because of next year’s World Cup.

“I think he’ll come back on loan, a similar deal to Jack Grealish at Everton, but I would pay £30m for him, if Atletico would agree to that.”

Are Gallagher and Maddison a good pairing?

The suggestion that “over the years” Gallagher and Maddison have formed a good pairing should be taken with a pinch of salt.

We have looked into the stats and found the pair have only actually played alongside one another for 91 minutes.

England won games against Bosnia and then Australia with the pair in the midfield, which are far from the sternest of tests.

It must be said, though, that Gallagher has had success in stints with Chelsea and Crystal Palace and a return to England might suit him well.

The transfer is certainly an interesting prospect, but not one Tottenham will be making on the strength of Gallagher’s relationship with Maddison.

Tottenham round-up: Ecuador winger eyed

TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham are one of a number of English sides who have been alerted to the progress of Ecuadorian winger Nilson Angulo, who has four goals and eight assists to his name for Anderlecht this season.

Manchester United are one of the other clubs who are closely watching Angulo.

Meanwhile, Spurs checks on Brentford forward Igor Thiago could come to nothing as the Bees are not considering his exit, per TEAMtalk sources.

And we expect major changes in Frank’s side for Spurs’ next game, which you can see here.