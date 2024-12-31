Tottenham to blitz January window with FOUR signings wanted, as confirmed targets revealed

Tottenham will be amongst the most active Premier League sides in January

Tottenham are primed to attack the January transfer window and hope to strengthen in FOUR different positions, and TEAMtalk can reveal which players are in Spurs’ sights.

Tottenham are in desperate need of reinforcements in January amid a lack of adequate squad depth and a crippling injury crisis.

Having to start 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray at centre-back in each of Spurs’ last four Premier League matches sums up the situation Ange Postecoglou is working with.

The Spurs hierarchy are well aware Postecoglou has been dealt a bad hand and accordingly, they are willing to be the most active Premier League side in the winter window.

Postecoglou has made it clear the January window is extremely important and sources have confirmed that Tottenham are looking to bring in players in four different positions over the next few weeks.

The positions Spurs aim to strengthen are goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker.

The need for a central defender – amid injuries to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies – is clear. As such, the club have a number of players listed…

Tottenham transfer targets revealed

Illya Zabarnyi of Bournemouth is hugely admired by Spurs, but the Cherries centre-back is also courting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea too.

Chelsea in particular may seem like a more appealing option at this point in time and there is also interest in the Ukraine international from LaLiga sides too.

Tottenham also had scouts watching 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov who has caught the eye with a string of stellar displays in Ligue 1 for Lens this term.

The Uzbekistan international is seen as one of the brightest young defensive talents in football and has major interest in his services.

Lens’ coaching staff have been clear that they hope to hold onto Khusanov until the summer at least and will do all they can to keep him at the club in January.

He is contracted until the summer of 2027 and viewed as a key player for the club’s efforts this season under manager Will Still.

However, Lens sporting director, Diego Lopez, has indicated the club are open to doing business if their price point is met. We understand Lens value Khusanov around the £25m mark.

The centre-back is absolutely one to watch, especially as we understand as the Lens director is willing to trump his manager and sell the talent in a bid to raise funds for incomings of their own.

Tottenham are also looking at attacking targets and Nicolas Kuhn at Celtic is admired. The left-footed right winger has serious interest from Brentford and Brighton also, and is set to be the subject of tempting bids in the coming weeks.

The German, 24, has arguably been the best player in Scotland this season, with 14 goals and 11 assists to his name in 25 matches for Celtic.

And keep and eye on striker Evan Ferguson who is free to leave Brighton via the loan route next month.

Spurs have flirted with the idea of bringing Ferguson in to support Dominic Solanke, but it’s likely the north London side will want a option or obligation to buy and the Seagulls have placed a high valuation on the Irishman.