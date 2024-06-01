Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to ruthlessy tear through his squad with a scythe after telling 11 players they are free to leave this summer and having already identified two outstanding players worth a combined €105m as his first two signings.

The Aussie has proved himself a popular and charismatic figure since taking charge in N17 last summer, leading Tottenham to a fifth-placed finish in his first year at the helm. And while there were obvious signs of progress having only finished a lowly eighth the season prior, their inability to claim a Champions League spot will have been tinged with plenty of regret, especially in light of the scintillating start to the season they had made.

Indeed, having won eight and drawn two of their first 10 Premier League games, Spurs were the early Premier League pacesetters and even Postecoglou refused to rule his side out of the title race, having proved his craving for trophy success while at Celtic.

Ultimately, though, a string of injuries saw Tottenham suffer a dip and while a spring recovery aided their cause, they were ultimately unable to hunt down Aston Villa in the chase for the top four.

That said, Europa League football is not to be scoffed at and a return to the midweek European football will be welcome next season.

However, Postecoglou is drawing up plans to seriously strengthen his squad again this summer and ensure they can go one step better next time around.

To that end, it’s understood that the Spurs manager has told 11 players they are likely to be sold, or at least offers will be listened for them, over the summer window.

Tottenham put 11 players, including Richarlison, up for sale

As part of that clearout, it will be Richarlison whom will be the first man shown the door, even though the £60m Brazilian has already put up a strong resistance to those plans.

But having scored just 15 goals in 66 games for Spurs over two seasons, Postecoglou has decided the 27-year-old can be moved on, with plans to sign an upgrade already in place. A move to Saudi Arabia looks most likely for the former Everton and Watford man.

And he will be seemingly be joined by 10 other players put up for sale with fellow Brazilian Emerson Royal also free to leave. The versatile full-back, who also covered in central defence in the season just gone, is wanted by AC Milan, though his €35m asking price does look prohibitive.

In addition, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso have also been cleared to move on, with none of that trio proving themselves worth keeping to the no-nonsense Aussie.

Postecoglou will also show the door to six of the club’s players who spent the 2023/24 season out on loan, with Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and £54m flop Tanguy Ndombele all free to leave.

Spence looks set to secure a permanent move to Genoa, where he spent the second half of the season, though the future does look uncertain for the other men in question.

However, demand is high for Joe Rodon, who TEAMtalk understands is still wanted in a permanent deal at Leeds, despite the West Yorkshire side’s failure to win their play-off final last weekend.

Their Wembley conquerers Southampton are also exploring the possibility of a deal, with Rodon himself taking time before deciding on his next move.

Tottenham ready to sign €45m striker

With Richarlison set to leave, Spurs are very much in the market for a new No 9 and reports in Mexico on Friday claimed Spurs were winning the race to sign talented Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The 23-year-old has smashed in an impressive 49 goals in 86 games for the Eredivisie side, who are looking to break their transfer record by selling on the Mexico international this summer.

Linked with both Milan, Spurs, Liverpool and Southampton, it’s claimed Gimenez has indicated to his agent that his preference will be Tottenham, having reportedly already said yes to the move and having had a €45m (£38.4m) valuation put on his head.

However, Postecoglou has learned that the Dutch side are willing to do a deal if that price is met – and such a fee would shatter their transfer record which currently stands at the €25m paid by Leeds for Luis Sinisterra in 2022 and by Benfica for Orkun Kokcu a year later.

Any decision on his future, however, will likely be put on ice until after Mexico’s Copa America adventure is over.

The competition runs from Thursday June 20 and will end on Sunday July 14 – meaning Spurs may face quite the delay before getting his signing over the line.

However, the 25-times capped Mexico striker appears very likely to become the club’s next No 9 and ultimate successor to Harry Kane.

Ukraine midfielder Sudakov to become first summer signing

With Hojbjerg and Lo Celso moving on in midfield, Postecoglou is in the market for a new energetic No 8 in the middle of the park and remains very much in the hunt to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

However, a more viable option has come to light in recent weeks with a move now also being planned for Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov.

The Ukraine international has been watched by the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, but it is Spurs who have emerged as the most likely destination for the 21-year-old.

And with Shakhtar officials recently travelling to London to discuss a potential deal, journalist Ben Jacobs has shed light on Spurs’ chances of getting a big-money deal done.

Shakhtar value the midfielder at €60m (£51.3m) and Jacobs told Givemesport: “Georgiy Sudakov could be one example of a player who is pitched to London clubs in particular.

“At the moment I’m told it’s Spurs who are the club with concrete interest. Chelsea rumours largely come from Mudryk, Arsenal aren’t thought to be in this conversation at this point.”

Deals for both Gimenez and Sudakov will not come cheap with a combined cost of €105m. However, they are seen as necessary additions by Postecoglou as he looks to further implement his strategy in north London ahead of what he hopes will be an even better 2024/25 campaign.