Tottenham burned after forward passes medical with left-field European side; exit fully agreed

A Tottenham winger has passed a medical ahead of a switch to Belgian outfit Standard Liege, and details on the contract length and money Spurs will receive have emerged.

Back in mid-June Fabrizio Romano revealed lively Spurs winger, Romaine Mundle, had rejected the chance to extend his stay in north London.

The 20-year-old right-footer can operate on either flank and showed great signs of promise when shining in the Premier League 2 last season.

Indeed, Mundle scored seven and assisted five in the competition and Tottenham were keen to tie Mundle down to fresh terms. His current contract is due to expire on June 30.

However, Romano stated Mundle snubbed Spurs’ offer of a two-year deal with an option for a third. Factoring into the player’s thinking were concerns over a lack of guarantees over first-team football moving forwards.

Belgian side Standard Liege quickly emerged as the frotnrunners to secure the free agent coup. According to Romano, they’ve now wrapped up an agreement.

Indeed, the trusted journalist tweeted Mundle is “set to join Standard Liege”, before giving his signature “here we go” confirmation to the move.

Mundle has agreed a four-year deal running until 2027 and a medical has been passed. All that remains before the move officially crosses the line is for Mundle’s Spurs deal to expire on Friday and the ink to dry on his Liege deal.

Mundle will leave Tottenham as a free agent, though Spurs will receive some form of compensation in the future.

Indeed, clubs signing stars under the age of 24 as free agents are on the hook for compensation to the former club for its training and development of the player.

While concrete figures in that regard are as yet unknown, Spurs will at least generate some form of fee for a player they had hoped to retain.

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