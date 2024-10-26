Interest from Premier League rivals is pushing Tottenham into ramping up their efforts to sign a winger likened to Mohamed Salah.

Spurs spent big on attacking additions during the summer transfer window, with the £25million (€30m/US$32.5m) signing of Wilson Odobert from Burnley and the club-record £60m (€72m/US$77.7m) acquisition of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Yet it seems the north London side’s drive to improve the frontline options at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal will continue in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have been scouting Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen. And with Aston Villa and West Ham also monitoring the 24-year-old Danish forward, Spurs are weighing up a swoop for the player who scored 26 goals in 50 all-competitions appearances in Belgium last season.

What’s more, GMS noted a decision one way or the other is expected to come ‘imminently’ from Tottenham. That’s because the report concluded Olsen is ‘on course to consider the ideal destination for the next phase of his career’ very shortly.

Skov Olsen had previously been linked with Arsenal, but Tottenham’s north-London rivals decided against pursuing a deal last summer for the former Bologna attacker.

At the time, Skov Olsen was valued at around £25 million (€30m/US$32.5m). And according to this latest report, Brugge’s valuation of their star man is unlikely to have fallen since then after fine start to the 2024/25 campaign has seen him notch four goals from 10 league games.

However, the fact that Skov Olsen will be entering the final 18 months of his contract by the time the transfer market reopens in January could force the Belgian side into accepting a reduced offer.

It is claimed that Postecoglou would view the 35-cap Denmark international’s arrival as adding competition for the likes of Brennan Johnson in the wide areas.

READ MORE: Man City choose Tottenham ace to replace declining legend

Tottenham’s attacking options

Spurs have made an indifferent start to the 2024/25 season, with four wins and three defeats from their opening eight Premier League fixtures.

With aims of breaking into the top four and earning a place in next season’s Champions League, they currently sit eighth in the table.

But Tottenham have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the English top flight so far this term. With 18 goals already to their name, only reigning champions Manchester City (19) have outscored them.

Their fine form in front of goal reflects Postecoglou’s gung-ho, attack-minded tactics, but it is also down to the wealth of options Spurs boast in attacking areas.

Johnson and Son Heung-min each have three Premier League goals already this season, while Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison have two apiece.

With, Timo Werner, Odobert and Richarlison providing depth and versatility in the attacking positions, Tottenham’s January budget might be better spent on defensive reinforcements.

Spurs round-up: Gray and Dragusin linked with January exits

There have been reports that some underused Tottenham players could be allowed to leave the club in January.

Radu Dragusin, a £21.5m (€25m/US$27.8m) signing from Genoa in January, has struggled struggled to make an impact since his arrival. However, the player’s agent insists the 25-cap Romania international is “focused” and wants to play for Spurs.

One player who could be set for an exit, though, is Werner. The German winger is in his second loan spell in north London and Spurs have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. But his inconsistent form means he could be allowed to leave in the winter if the opportunity arises.

Meanwhile, Sevilla director Victor Orta, who previously worked with Archie Gray at Leeds, wants to take the teenage full-back/midfielder Spain. A loan deal is being eyed, which would see the youngster given more playing time after he has struggled to break into the Tottenham team.

Does Skov Olsen live up to lofty comparisons?

According to Danish journalist Klaus Egerlund, is a left-footed right winger in the mould of Arjen Robben and Mohamed Salah in that he prefers to cut inside on to his stronger foot.

Last season was something of a breakout campaign for the 24-year-old, with his return of 24 goals his highest mark his his final season with FC Nordsjaelland in 2018/19.

As per to fbref.com, Svok Olsen ranks highly over the last year compared to attacking midfielders and wingers in what they term to be the “the next 14 competitions”, i.e. the next-best leagues outside of Europe’s traditional major five.

He ranks in the 91st percentile for non-penalty expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes (0.37), the 97th percentile for progressive carries per 90 (5.87) and the 82nd percentile for shot-creating actions (4.82).

Skov Olsen also demonstrates sound defensive instincts, ranking in the 88th percentile for interceptions per 90 (0.8).

A direct player who is more scorer than creator, he ranked only in the 52nd percentile for successful take-ons per 90 (1.37) and the 47th percentile for assists (0.16).

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club ranked by wage bill