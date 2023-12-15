Tottenham buzzing over £34m star as Real Madrid regret revealed over massive missed signing chance

Pedro Porro has been in superb form for Tottenham this season

Reports from Spain have revealed a growing regret from Real Madrid that they missed out on the chance to sign an outstanding Tottenham star who has been in superb form so far this season.

Full-back Pedro Porro is the player in question, with the Spain international turning a tough start to life in north London into a massive positive by becoming arguably the Premier League’s best attacking right-back.

The 24-year-old signed a permanent €40m (£34.3m) deal over the summer after initially arriving on loan from Sporting Lisbon a year ago.

After initially struggling to adapt to life in England, Porro improved dramatically towards the end of last season to earn his permanent switch to north London.

However, under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, he has taken his game to another level playing a more attacking role.

Indeed, his form this season has seen Porro register six Premier League assists already as Tottenham continue to push for a top-four finish.

And, according to Bernabeu Digital, Real are growing increasingly despondent that they did not sign Porro from Sporting when they had the opportunity to do so.

The report explains that Los Blancos were keen on signing Porro prior to his switch to Spurs and that they could have secured him at the same price point as the north London side eventually did.

However, the LaLiga club’s board decided to keep faith with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez instead, allowing Tottenham to steal a march on Porro.

The publication adds that the Spain star, who has been capped twice by his country, is now emerging as ‘one of the best right-backs in the world’ and suggests that any hopes Real had of signing him are now ‘a thing of the past’.

Porro, Udogie starring in Tottenham revolution

Porro’s performances have gone a little under the radar so far this season, largely due to Destiny Udogie’s performances on the opposite flank.

The Italy international has been nothing short of sensational this season, playing in an inverted full-back role that involves him moving into central midfield and helping build attacks.

Indeed, his form has been so good that Tottenham have secured his signature until 2030, handing him a lucrative new contract.

Porro will be back in action for Ange Postecoglou’s men on Friday evening when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, looking to build on their fine 4-1 win over Newcastle last time out.

